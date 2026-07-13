Integrating Water Conservation Into GPDPs Foundation For Sustainable Rural Development: Centre
It will be expanded in a phased manner, with a focus on water-deficient regions and to foster a long-term shift in sustainable water governance planning.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, on Monday said that integrating water conservation into Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) is a foundation for sustainable rural development.
Highlighting the issue, he added that drawing upon successful examples of water-led transformation from across the country, effective water management has catalysed holistic village development.
He acknowledged PRADAN's technical expertise in developing the training module and emphasised that the programme aims to build a strong pool of master trainers who will support states, districts and Gram Panchayats in preparing water security plans and promoting water management.
He further stated that the initiative will be expanded in phases, with a focus on water-deficient regions and on fostering a long-term shift in planning for sustainable water governance.
"Recognising the importance of water in local development, Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat has been identified as Theme 4 of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG). The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with PRADAN as the knowledge partner, is launching the Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat Initiative through water budgeting and water security plans," the government said
"The initiative aims to enable Gram Panchayats to prepare scientifically informed, community-owned water security plans for integration into the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP)," it added.
According to the Ministry, the initiative aims to help Panchayati Raj Institutions (village local governments) include water security planning in Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).
It focuses on improving the Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) by encouraging community participation in water budgeting, preparing effective water security plans, coordinating different government schemes, and strengthening local water management.
The initiative also trains master trainers and resource persons so they can guide villages in planning and managing their water resources effectively.
The initiative focuses on building the capacity of master trainers and resource persons so they can guide communities in preparing gender-responsive water security plans. It promotes participatory water budgeting, ensuring that local people actively take part in assessing and managing water resources.
The programme also supports the preparation of high-quality water security plans, which are integrated into gram panchayat development plans with clearly identified financial resources.
By encouraging the convergence of different government schemes, strengthening local institutions, and improving water governance, the initiative aims to enhance the performance of gram panchayats on the Water-Sufficient Gram Panchayat Advancement Index while ensuring equitable and sustainable access to water for all, the government said.
The initiative follows a two-phase, two-month action-learning approach. The first phase focuses on water security concepts, water budgeting, planning tools and technologies, participatory planning, climate resilience and sustainable water management.
During the interphase assignment, participants apply their learning in a gram panchayat through field-based action, supported by online learning and documentation.
The second phase builds on field experience and focuses on advanced planning, convergence, preparation of resource envelopes, implementation, monitoring and peer learning.
The ministry said the initiative will be implemented nationally in a phased manner. The first phase will cover 10 states, 100 districts, 100 blocks and 1,000 gram panchayats.
A strong cadre of resource persons will be created from the national to the grassroots level to support the preparation and implementation of water security plans. Convergence with VB-G RAM G and other line departments will facilitate targeted investments in water-related interventions.
The initiative strengthens climate resilience in rural areas by recognising water as the key resource affected by climate change. It promotes water budgeting, groundwater recharge, efficient water use, participatory planning, and convergence of government schemes to help villages better manage their water resources.
These measures improve the ability of rural communities to cope with droughts, floods, and changing rainfall patterns, while making climate adaptation a core responsibility of gram panchayats and local self-governance.
The initiative focuses on strengthening the capacities of master trainers, resource persons, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to support participatory, inclusive, and scientifically informed water security planning.
This enables local communities to prepare and implement effective plans for the sustainable management of water resources, it said.
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