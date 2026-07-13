ETV Bharat / bharat

Integrating Water Conservation Into GPDPs Foundation For Sustainable Rural Development: Centre

New Delhi: Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, on Monday said that integrating water conservation into Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) is a foundation for sustainable rural development.

Highlighting the issue, he added that drawing upon successful examples of water-led transformation from across the country, effective water management has catalysed holistic village development.

He acknowledged PRADAN's technical expertise in developing the training module and emphasised that the programme aims to build a strong pool of master trainers who will support states, districts and Gram Panchayats in preparing water security plans and promoting water management.

He further stated that the initiative will be expanded in phases, with a focus on water-deficient regions and on fostering a long-term shift in planning for sustainable water governance.

"Recognising the importance of water in local development, Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat has been identified as Theme 4 of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG). The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with PRADAN as the knowledge partner, is launching the Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat Initiative through water budgeting and water security plans," the government said

"The initiative aims to enable Gram Panchayats to prepare scientifically informed, community-owned water security plans for integration into the People's Plan Campaign (PPC) and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP)," it added.

According to the Ministry, the initiative aims to help Panchayati Raj Institutions (village local governments) include water security planning in Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).

It focuses on improving the Water Sufficient Gram Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) by encouraging community participation in water budgeting, preparing effective water security plans, coordinating different government schemes, and strengthening local water management.

The initiative also trains master trainers and resource persons so they can guide villages in planning and managing their water resources effectively.

The initiative focuses on building the capacity of master trainers and resource persons so they can guide communities in preparing gender-responsive water security plans. It promotes participatory water budgeting, ensuring that local people actively take part in assessing and managing water resources.

The programme also supports the preparation of high-quality water security plans, which are integrated into gram panchayat development plans with clearly identified financial resources.