ETV Bharat / bharat

Integrated Theatre Commands On Track As Services Reach Consensus CDS Anil Chauhan

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan during a press conference, on the sidelines of the 'Ran Samwad 2026', in Bengaluru, Karnataka. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said there was a broad consensus among the three services on the concept of ITCs.

Integrated Theatre Commands in India are a major defence reform aimed at integrating the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a single unified commander for specific geographical regions.

He added that certain implementation aspects were still being worked out, underscoring the need to enhance efficiency in modern warfare.

Interacting with reporters at the end of the two-day ‘Ran Samvad’ seminar, he said the proposed structure was aimed at separating force generation from force application to deal with the increasing complexity of warfare.

“This whole idea of the greater command concept is to separate force generation from force application. Till now, both these responsibilities resided within a single service,” General Chauhan said.

He stressed that modern conflicts demanded structural reforms within the military.

“Warfare is becoming very, very complex, and equally complex is force generation,” he said.

He added that separating the two functions would improve efficiency in both processes.

General Chauhan said there was complete consensus among the Army, Navy, and Air Force on the concept of integrated commands, though some implementation issues remain.

“There are hundreds of connected questions, but I think these issues can be resolved as we implement this particular plan. And whatever we do is not really cast in stone; it is amenable to change,” he said.

He said the theatre command structure would involve the creation of joint headquarters integrating operations, intelligence, and logistics functions.

“We are going to converge a lot of capabilities and centralise them,” he noted, adding that regional commanders would continue to function under the new arrangement for operational and administrative roles.

Earlier, General Chauhan described ‘Ran Samvad’ as a key platform for shaping military thought and preparing the armed forces for future challenges.

“Ran Samvad is a landmark initiative on military matters, at least in South Asia,” he said.