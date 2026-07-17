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INTACH Urges PM Modi To Save Darbhanga Raj Ivory Collection

Patna: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed serious concern over the delay by the Lucknow-based National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (also called NRLC) in conserving the rare ivory collection of the state government-owned Maharajadhiraj Lakshmishwar Singh Museum at Darbhanga in Bihar.

The collection of ivory objects at the museum – donated by the erstwhile royal family of Darbhanga to the Bihar government in 1979 – is considered among the richest and most splendid in the country and across the world, but is in danger of destruction due to the delay in its conservation.

The Maharajadhiraj Lakshmishwar Singh Museum and NRLC signed an agreement in 2019 for the conservation of 155 ivory masterpieces at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore in three years. The Bihar government provided half of the amount – Rs 82.5 lakh to the Lucknow-based institution, which comes under the Union Ministry of Culture.

Pieces of ivory furniture (ETV Bharat / Special arrangement)

“It is a matter of regret that the conservation work is still incomplete due to the negligence of NRLC Lucknow, even after seven years of the agreement, and the rare objects are getting destroyed. Carelessness and laxity marked the work since the beginning. The smaller objects were conserved while the bigger ones were left,” INTACH Bihar chapter co-convenor and former curator of the museum, Shiv Kumar Mishra, said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

Writing further in the missive, Mishra requested Modi for appropriate directions to NRLC Lucknow to protect the rare ivory objects and demanded legal action against the officers responsible for the negligence and laxity. “The heritage lovers of Mithila will always remain grateful for saving this cultural legacy,” Mishra further said.

Drawing the Prime Minister's attention to the importance of the collection housed at the Lakshmishwar Singh Museum, Mishra pointed out in the letter that no other museum in the country has such a large number of ivory objects.

Ivory chairs kept at the Mharajadhiraj Lakshmishwar Singh Museum at Darbhanga (ETV Bharat / Special arrangement)

These include an idol of Mahisasurmardini (Durga), howdah (an ornamented carriage or platform placed on elephant’s back to carry the royalty), beds, palanquins, thrones, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse, sofas, tables, chairs, vanity boxes, jewellery boxes, combs, hairpins, sticks to apply vermillion and kohl (kajal or eyeliners), four full heads of elephants, and several other things.

“A majority of these ivory objects were made by artisans from Murshidabad (West Bengal) between 1900 and 1929 for Maharaja Rameshwar Singh. They are considered one of the richest and most beautiful collections in the world. They are over a hundred years old, and are rapidly deteriorating,” Mishra said in the letter to Modi.

He also pointed out in the missive that the museum possessed an extensive and magnificent collection of wooden artefacts acquired from different parts of the world.

“As the conservation project started getting delayed, all the stakeholders, including the museum and state government officials wrote several letters to NRLC Lucknow but were met with indifference. We decided to write to the Prime Minister because we cannot let the rare and invaluable legacy of Mithila to be destroyed. We have also marked it to the Union culture secretary,” Mishra told ETV Bharat.

Close-up view of an ivory howdah kept at the museum (ETV Bharat / Special arrangement)

Mishra added that the NRLC conservation team covered the smaller items, subjecting them to cleaning, filling the gaps, reinforcing the structure, and treating them to check the effect of moisture, air and dust pollution. However, the bigger objects like ivory sofas, palanquins, thrones, and the howdah were left unattended.

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