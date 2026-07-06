INTACH Claims Balirajgarh Archaeological Site In Bihar Damaged Due To Heavy Rains; ASI Refutes Charges
INTACH has written to the Director General of ASI, alleging lapses and calling for immediate suspension of excavations to save the remains
By Dev Raj
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Patna: Heavy rains have led to water accumulation and damage to the archaeological excavation pits and trenches at the famous Balirajgarh in Madhubani district of Bihar, and possible damages to antiquities that could date back to 2,300 years and beyond. The sides of one of the trenches containing exposed burnt-brick walls and structures have collapsed.
Worried over the development, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has written to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alleging lapses and calling for immediate suspension of excavation to save the remains.
On the other hand, the ASI refuted the allegations and said that the digging work has already been halted in the light of the monsoon, and there have been no structural damage, destruction of excavated remains or antiquities at the site.
INTACH Bihar chapter co-convenor Shiv Kumar Mishra wrote to the ASI DG on Sunday and pointed out that rains have hampered the excavation at Balirajgarh. He had visited the site on Saturday, July 5.
“The excavation work had continued without sheds even during the rains due to the indifference of the excavation director. This has ruined the trenches and destroyed several rare artifacts. Even the ring well found at the site has disappeared in water. The marking of excavated layers has also been damaged,” Mishra said in the letter.
Writing further, the INTACH Bihar co-convenor asserted that there has been more destruction instead of any remarkable progress in the excavation work over the past one month.
Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) pottery remains, which is a hallmark of the second urbanisation and the Mauryan empire, were discovered, but no digging of that layer has been done till now, INTACH said.
“The antiquities that were previously buried are being destroyed due to negligence. Instead of their destruction, it would be better not to damage the archaeological site any further. It would better to postpone the work during the rainy season and restart it later,” Mishra added.
The missive alleges that the excavation director has no interest in the digging work and he is performing it with disinterest under the pressure of ASI headquarters. It demands handing over the assignment to the ASI’s Patna excavation branch.
Mishra also insinuated that it seemed the ASI took up Balirajgarh excavation under political pressure, just like before. He pointed out that no report on the discoveries have been published despite several excavations at the site between 1962 and 2013.
“The antiquities recovered in the previous excavations have not been kept in an organised manner till now. There is a need to construct a site museum for it,” Mishra wrote in the letter to the ASI DG.
ASI’s Balirajgarh Excavation Director Refutes Charges
Meanwhile, ASI Patna Circle Superintending Archaeologist Hari Om Sharan rejected the charges made by Mishra in the letter and clarified that there has been no damage to the Balirajgarh site.
“We dug up several trenches as a part of our excavation work. Rains came, but we halted our work before it. The sides of one of the trenches measuring 4.15 metres X 4.15 metres collapsed in the rain. People are seeking sheds on the trenches, but we can have only temporary structures at the site. Moreover, even they will be blown away in thunderstorms,” Sharan told ETV Bharat.
The Superintending Archaeologist, who is also the director of excavations for Balirajgarh, said he had already informed the ASI headquarters in Delhi about stopping the diggings. They will now resume after the monsoon season is over.
“People, who have no experience of excavation, are talking about the ancient ring well that we unearthed at the site being destroyed in the rains. It is a very important discovery. They do not know that we filled it up with soil before the rains came to ensure it stays protected. Also, it would cut the chances of any mishap there,” Sharan said.
Sharan asserted that all the findings in the current excavation have been documented with photographs and drawings – as proper documentation is mandatory during excavations.
The Importance Of Balirajgarh
Balirajgarh is an ancient archaeological site spread across over one square kilometre area in Babubarhi block of Madhubani district in Mithila region of Bihar. The ruins of a fort there, most of which is buried beneath mounds, is spread over 176 acres of land.
The site of the fort was first identified by the then Madhubani sub-divisional magistrate George Abraham Grierson in 1884.
Cambridge University archaeologist Dilip Kumar Chakrabarti marked it as the capital of the Videha tribe that inhabited the area during the Iron Age (second and first millennium BC).
Mythologically, the fortified site is related to the capital of the benevolent Asura or demon king, Raja Bali, who is associated with the Onam and Bali Pratipada festivals.
Listed among the 71 centrally protected sites of national importance in Bihar, Balirajgarh or ‘Raja Bali ka Garh’ (The fort of king Bali), was previously excavated by the ASI in 1962-63, by the Bihar directorate of archaeology and museums in 1972-73 and 1974-75, and by the ASI again in 2013-14, when the digging was stopped as it touched the groundwater level and there was a lack of expertise and time to go further.
Latest Findings And Political Undertones
The ASI started the excavations again this year on March 28 with its Patna circle Superintending Archaeologist Hari Om Sharan as the director of excavations. Several human and animal figurines, slingshot balls, beads, NBPW ware remains, robust structures of burnt bricks, and a Kushana-era ring well were unearthed since then.
One of the objectives of the latest excavation, which is the fifth one in the past seven decades, is to search for the early Mithila civilisation, its advanced culture, urbanisation, political and administrative centre.
The fact that the pursuance of Janata Dal United (JDU) national working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, who hails from the area, led to the excavation proposal and license gives it a political twist as well. Previously, former chief minister Nitish Kumar and the then Union minister Lalit Narayan Mishra had also rooted for Balirajgarh’s excavation.
Apart from the excavation’s archaeological importance, it is also being seen as a quest to establish the past glory of Mithilanchal and its culture, as well as, add to the references about the Mithila kingdom mentioned in scriptures and mythology. Goddess Sita was the daughter of King Janaka of Mithila.
Also Read
Bihar Flood Crisis: Natural Calamity Caused By Rains In Nepal, Neighbouring States; Is There A Permanent Solution?
Mithila’s 700-Year-Old 'Panji Pratha', Once Backbone Of Marriages, Now In The Throes Of Extinction In Bihar