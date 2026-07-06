ETV Bharat / bharat

INTACH Claims Balirajgarh Archaeological Site In Bihar Damaged Due To Heavy Rains; ASI Refutes Charges

Patna: Heavy rains have led to water accumulation and damage to the archaeological excavation pits and trenches at the famous Balirajgarh in Madhubani district of Bihar, and possible damages to antiquities that could date back to 2,300 years and beyond. The sides of one of the trenches containing exposed burnt-brick walls and structures have collapsed.

Worried over the development, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has written to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), alleging lapses and calling for immediate suspension of excavation to save the remains.

On the other hand, the ASI refuted the allegations and said that the digging work has already been halted in the light of the monsoon, and there have been no structural damage, destruction of excavated remains or antiquities at the site.

INTACH Bihar chapter co-convenor Shiv Kumar Mishra wrote to the ASI DG on Sunday and pointed out that rains have hampered the excavation at Balirajgarh. He had visited the site on Saturday, July 5.

The excavated remains of Balirajgarh. (ETV Bharat)

“The excavation work had continued without sheds even during the rains due to the indifference of the excavation director. This has ruined the trenches and destroyed several rare artifacts. Even the ring well found at the site has disappeared in water. The marking of excavated layers has also been damaged,” Mishra said in the letter.

Writing further, the INTACH Bihar co-convenor asserted that there has been more destruction instead of any remarkable progress in the excavation work over the past one month.

Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) pottery remains, which is a hallmark of the second urbanisation and the Mauryan empire, were discovered, but no digging of that layer has been done till now, INTACH said.

The excavation trench whose sides collapsed during the recent rains. (ETV Bharat)

“The antiquities that were previously buried are being destroyed due to negligence. Instead of their destruction, it would be better not to damage the archaeological site any further. It would better to postpone the work during the rainy season and restart it later,” Mishra added.

The missive alleges that the excavation director has no interest in the digging work and he is performing it with disinterest under the pressure of ASI headquarters. It demands handing over the assignment to the ASI’s Patna excavation branch.

Mishra also insinuated that it seemed the ASI took up Balirajgarh excavation under political pressure, just like before. He pointed out that no report on the discoveries have been published despite several excavations at the site between 1962 and 2013.

“The antiquities recovered in the previous excavations have not been kept in an organised manner till now. There is a need to construct a site museum for it,” Mishra wrote in the letter to the ASI DG.