ETV Bharat / bharat

'Insurers Exploit Ambiguity, Policyholders Pay The Price': SC Hold Insurer Liable For Nepal Accident

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said when the party with all the drafting power writes an ambiguous policy, the ordinary policyholder suffers. It stressed that companies have often exploited unclear language — either to evade rightful liability or, conversely, to shoulder unintended burdens — simply because their contracts were sloppily worded.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh made these observations while dismissing an appeal by Oriental Insurance Company and fastening liability on it to compensate the family of a victim who died in a bus accident during a religious tour to Nepal. The bench suggested the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) consider issuing a master circular standardising cross-border coverage clauses across all motor insurance policies.

The bench said when the party with all the drafting power writes an ambiguous policy, the ordinary policyholder suffers. "Insurers have, in many cases, exploited this ambiguity, either to escape liability which they should rightfully bear, or, conversely, found themselves burdened with the liability they never intended to assume, simply because their policy language was sloppy," it said.

Against this backdrop, the apex court issued certain directions. "The language adopted in the policy should be clear and unambiguous and every policy, if it is meant to cover any extra territorial jurisdiction, must be clearly mentioned," it said.

The bench said if cross-border coverage is excluded, the policy must say so explicitly and must inform the insured of the need to obtain a separate endorsement before travelling inter-country.

It added that the insurer should communicate this requirement for extending coverage, as in the case of separate health insurance policies undertaken while travelling abroad, since an average consumer may be unaware of the rigours of the law. “IRDAI is advised to consider issuing a master circular standardising cross-border coverage clauses across all motor insurance policies,” said the bench.