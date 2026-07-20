'Insurers Exploit Ambiguity, Policyholders Pay The Price': SC Hold Insurer Liable For Nepal Accident
The top court suggested the IRDAI consider issuing a master circular standardising cross-border coverage clauses across all motor insurance policies.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said when the party with all the drafting power writes an ambiguous policy, the ordinary policyholder suffers. It stressed that companies have often exploited unclear language — either to evade rightful liability or, conversely, to shoulder unintended burdens — simply because their contracts were sloppily worded.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh made these observations while dismissing an appeal by Oriental Insurance Company and fastening liability on it to compensate the family of a victim who died in a bus accident during a religious tour to Nepal. The bench suggested the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) consider issuing a master circular standardising cross-border coverage clauses across all motor insurance policies.
The bench said when the party with all the drafting power writes an ambiguous policy, the ordinary policyholder suffers. "Insurers have, in many cases, exploited this ambiguity, either to escape liability which they should rightfully bear, or, conversely, found themselves burdened with the liability they never intended to assume, simply because their policy language was sloppy," it said.
Against this backdrop, the apex court issued certain directions. "The language adopted in the policy should be clear and unambiguous and every policy, if it is meant to cover any extra territorial jurisdiction, must be clearly mentioned," it said.
The bench said if cross-border coverage is excluded, the policy must say so explicitly and must inform the insured of the need to obtain a separate endorsement before travelling inter-country.
It added that the insurer should communicate this requirement for extending coverage, as in the case of separate health insurance policies undertaken while travelling abroad, since an average consumer may be unaware of the rigours of the law. “IRDAI is advised to consider issuing a master circular standardising cross-border coverage clauses across all motor insurance policies,” said the bench.
The apex court upheld the Chhattisgarh High Court’s order directing the insurer to pay Rs 32.67 lakh with interest to the family of Harish Yadav, who was killed when the bus collided with a hill during a religious tour in 2010.
The bench stressed that insurance policies must be read as a whole and different clauses of the contract must be read harmoniously, and one cannot cherry-pick one clause to base their claim on while rejecting other clauses of the document. The bench said that since the bus had a special permit authorising travel to Nepal, the insurer could not deny liability.
“The appellant-insurer ought to have expressly mentioned that their policy would not cover any area outside the territory of India even with a permit. It should have effectively and clearly communicated the terms of the contract, as the terms are unilaterally drafted by the insurer only," said the bench.
The bench did not accept the contention that the driver had no licence to operate the vehicle outside the country after noting that his Indian licence was verified and accepted by Nepalese authorities at the border, in line with the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship between the two countries. "Appellant-insurer has not adduced any evidence to show that the driving license possessed by the driver and verified by the Authorities was not valid in Nepal. In that view of the matter, there is no reason why liability should not be fastened upon them," it said.
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