Insurance Companies Cannot Deny Compensation Because Of Route Deviation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that insurance companies cannot deny compensation to accident victims merely because there was deviation in route of the vehicle involved and that it was in violation of the permit.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the purpose of an insurance policy in the present context is to shield the owner/operator from direct liability when such an unforeseen/unfortunate incident takes place.

"To deny the victim/dependents of the victim compensation simply because the accident took place outside the bounds of the permit and, therefore, is outside the purview of the insurance policy, would be offensive to the sense of justice, for the accident itself is for no fault of his. Then, the insurance company most certainly ought to pay," the bench said.

The top court made the observation while while dismissing appeals filed by a vehicle owner and insurer, The New India Insurance Company Limited. On October 7, 2014, a motorcyclist was hit by the offending vehicle being driven in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in his death on the spot.