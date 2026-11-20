'Institutional Lethargy': SC On Registry's Three-year Delay In Listing ED Plea; Orders Probe
The central agency filed an appeal in 2023 against the grant of anticipatory bail to a businessman.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a fact-finding probe into a nearly three-year delay in hearing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) appeal, asking whether the lapse stemmed from "institutional lethargy". The central agency filed an appeal in 2023 against the grant of anticipatory bail to a businessman
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench expressed its discontent over the failure to list the appeal despite directions by the court. Justice Bagchi described the lapse as "nothing but institutional lethargy".
The bench sought an explanation from the registry for not listing the matter for hearing. "September 2023, September 2024, September 2025, September 2026. This is what I want to know," observed the CJI.
The CJI orally asked why this matter had not been listed? He further queried what the registry was doing for the last three years?
A counsel suggested that the delay could have been because benches were unavailable. The CJI said that all benches are available.
The bench directed the secretary general to probe the failure to list the appeal according to earlier court directions and submit a report.
"The secretary general is directed to hold a fact-finding inquiry as to why this matter was not listed in terms of the order dated July 2023 and after January 2024”, said the bench.
The bench also pointed out that no date was ever fixed for nearly three years. It added that this matter would not have been listed even today but for the latest administrative order.
The bench closed the ED's challenge to the anticipatory bail granted to businessman Raman Singhal, also known as Raman Singla. It observed that the trial was well underway and eight witnesses had already deposed.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted Singhal anticipatory bail in January 2023 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud of ₹155.21 crore involving Mahesh Timbers Private Limited.
The central agency alleged that the company fraudulently enhanced Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) and diverted the proceeds to a Singapore-based company of which Singhal was a director. It was alleged that the transactions caused a loss of ₹155.21 crore to the bank. This led to naming Singhal and other individuals in the ED’s money laundering prosecution.
ED moved the apex court in May 2023, challenging the order passed by the High Court. The apex court issued notice in September 2023. Later, multiple orders were passed directing that the matter be relisted, including for final hearing or disposal.
Read More