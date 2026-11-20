ETV Bharat / bharat

'Institutional Lethargy': SC On Registry's Three-year Delay In Listing ED Plea; Orders Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a fact-finding probe into a nearly three-year delay in hearing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) appeal, asking whether the lapse stemmed from "institutional lethargy". The central agency filed an appeal in 2023 against the grant of anticipatory bail to a businessman

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench expressed its discontent over the failure to list the appeal despite directions by the court. Justice Bagchi described the lapse as "nothing but institutional lethargy".

The bench sought an explanation from the registry for not listing the matter for hearing. "September 2023, September 2024, September 2025, September 2026. This is what I want to know," observed the CJI.

The CJI orally asked why this matter had not been listed? He further queried what the registry was doing for the last three years?

A counsel suggested that the delay could have been because benches were unavailable. The CJI said that all benches are available.

The bench directed the secretary general to probe the failure to list the appeal according to earlier court directions and submit a report.