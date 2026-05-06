‘Institutionalised Electoral Predation’: Congress Backs Mamata Banerjee, Accused BJP Of Hijacking Bengal Assembly Polls
Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the BJP-led Centre of systemic electoral manipulation, institutional capture, and voter suppression to undermine democracy and cripple opposition.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was now hell-bent on finishing the Opposition in the country by using every possible instrument, central agencies, fake and fabricated cases, Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-based voter deletions, and systemic institutional pressure.
He accused the BJP-led central government of “vote theft” in the assembly polls by systematically subverting the mandate of the people of Assam and West Bengal.
“The ‘vote-chor (vote thief)’ BJP regime has effectively hijacked the institutions through a deeply entrenched, remote-controlled electoral machinery. What remains today is not democracy in practice, but a hollowed-out shell, captured, compromised, and controlled,” he said, addressing a press conference at the party office here.
Referring to the election outcome in West Bengal, Khera said that the BJP stands accused of orchestrating the large-scale theft of mandate, manipulating electoral rolls and engineering outcomes across more than 100 seats.
“It is institutionalised electoral predation. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDIA) Alliance stands unequivocally with Mamata Banerjee in this decisive moment of democratic crisis,” he said.
Pointing out that Banerjee’s resolve to strengthen the INDIA bloc reflects a wider national imperative, the defence of constitutional democracy against systematic sabotage, Khera said that the Opposition bloc was united in recognising that.
“During the SIR in West Bengal, a staggering 91 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls, while 27 lakh citizens were denied even the basic procedural right to be heard before any tribunal. In at least 50 constituencies, the number of deleted voters exceeded the winning margin itself, rendering the declared results structurally pre-decided. It is premeditated electoral engineering. Assam and West Bengal are no longer witnessing flawed elections; they are witnessing a captured democratic process,” he said.
Asserting that this was not an isolated aberration, the senior Congress leader said that it was a well-established, repeatable BJP playbook, deployed in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and most brazenly during Lok Sabha 2024.
“Each instance reinforces a disturbing pattern: systematic voter manipulation, institutional capture, and electoral distortion as a governing strategy.”
Attacking the BJP, he further said, “After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is evident that the BJP realises that the people are prepared to throw it out through the ballot. In response, it has abandoned the democratic principle of consent and embraced a darker strategy: vote theft, institutional capture, and systemic electoral engineering as tools of political survival.”
“It has weaponised the so-called SIR as a tool to snatch away the fundamental right to vote. Under SIR, electoral rolls have been selectively manipulated in election-bound states. The Election Commission of India has effectively been reduced to a mechanism executing this design. Across 12 states, 7.2 crore voters have been deleted, amounting to 10.2% of India’s entire voter base being wiped out,” Khera said.
The senior Congress leader opined that the objective is clear: to cripple opposition parties both in Parliament and in state assemblies and to systematically dismantle political competition.
“What is unfolding is no longer merely a ‘vote chori'; it is an institutional chori, a wholesale hijacking of democratic infrastructure. Institutions meant to function as neutral guardians of democracy have been reduced to remote-controlled extensions of political power,” he added.
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