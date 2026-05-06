ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Institutionalised Electoral Predation’: Congress Backs Mamata Banerjee, Accused BJP Of Hijacking Bengal Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was now hell-bent on finishing the Opposition in the country by using every possible instrument, central agencies, fake and fabricated cases, Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-based voter deletions, and systemic institutional pressure.

He accused the BJP-led central government of “vote theft” in the assembly polls by systematically subverting the mandate of the people of Assam and West Bengal.

“The ‘vote-chor (vote thief)’ BJP regime has effectively hijacked the institutions through a deeply entrenched, remote-controlled electoral machinery. What remains today is not democracy in practice, but a hollowed-out shell, captured, compromised, and controlled,” he said, addressing a press conference at the party office here.

Referring to the election outcome in West Bengal, Khera said that the BJP stands accused of orchestrating the large-scale theft of mandate, manipulating electoral rolls and engineering outcomes across more than 100 seats.

“It is institutionalised electoral predation. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDIA) Alliance stands unequivocally with Mamata Banerjee in this decisive moment of democratic crisis,” he said.

Pointing out that Banerjee’s resolve to strengthen the INDIA bloc reflects a wider national imperative, the defence of constitutional democracy against systematic sabotage, Khera said that the Opposition bloc was united in recognising that.

“During the SIR in West Bengal, a staggering 91 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls, while 27 lakh citizens were denied even the basic procedural right to be heard before any tribunal. In at least 50 constituencies, the number of deleted voters exceeded the winning margin itself, rendering the declared results structurally pre-decided. It is premeditated electoral engineering. Assam and West Bengal are no longer witnessing flawed elections; they are witnessing a captured democratic process,” he said.