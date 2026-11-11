Instead Of Shifting International Flights To Navi Mumbai, Build New Terminal At Mumbai First: Fadnavis
Maharashtra CM proposes that once built, Terminal 1A operations can be shifted to Terminal 1B, when the old terminal can be demolished for redevelopment.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rejected a proposal to shift international flights to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, to facilitate the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at Santacruz.
Emphasising the need to avoid inconvenience and chaos for passengers, Fadnavis has issued a clear directive: A new terminal must be constructed before the existing one is demolished. He has further stipulated that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation must develop an alternative plan.
The redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the Santacruz airport necessitates changes to the current passenger handling infrastructure. Because of this, a proposal was discussed to relocate flight operations for 14 international routes from Santacruz to the brand new airport at Navi Mumbai.
However, such a move would force international passengers to switch airports, likely causing significant inconvenience due to the travel distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, potential traffic congestion, and the additional time required to reach the airport. Considering these challenges, Fadnavis has suggested a phased approach to the redevelopment.
He has proposed that a new terminal — Terminal 1B — should be built first. Once completed, passenger operations and other functions currently handled at Terminal 1A should be shifted to this new facility. Only then should the old terminal be demolished, and redevelopment work commence.
Both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports serve as critical hubs within the aviation network of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Navi Mumbai airport will be instrumental in managing the projected growth in passenger traffic in the future. However, the CM has stated that while shifting existing international routes from Santacruz, it is essential to consider factors like passenger convenience, the operational planning of airlines, and the distance between the two airports.
The aviation sector is now keenly awaiting the decision of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding the alternative proposal suggested by Fadnavis, as well as the approach that will be adopted for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
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