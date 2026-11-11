ETV Bharat / bharat

Instead Of Shifting International Flights To Navi Mumbai, Build New Terminal At Mumbai First: Fadnavis

File photo of Gautam Adani welcoming the first passengers at Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, 2025 ( IANS )

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has rejected a proposal to shift international flights to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, to facilitate the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at Santacruz.

Emphasising the need to avoid inconvenience and chaos for passengers, Fadnavis has issued a clear directive: A new terminal must be constructed before the existing one is demolished. He has further stipulated that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation must develop an alternative plan.