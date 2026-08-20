Instead Of Sending Children To Music, Taekwondo Classes, Talk To Them To Develop Bond: SC
The court questioned parents for enrolling their kids in multiple extra classes, rather they should teach them good etiquette and manners
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told parents that instead of sending their children to too many classes like music and taekwondo, they should take out some time and talk to them.
While hearing a child custody case, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan questioned the parents for enrolling their kids in multiple after-school activities to give them a competitive edge.
"The parents should treat them, give them good etiquette, manners -- boys especially. How they should treat girls and women, they should teach them.
"Parents should teach them instead of sending them to extra classes. That is how the bond will develop between the parents and the children," Justice Nagarathna observed.
On the top court's observation, an advocate appearing for one of the parties said that such classes help the child in all-around development for a highly competitive world. Justice Nagarathna then said, "So many classes are also not good for children. Parents should just sit with them and talk to them.
"They will become better children; there will be better interaction. Instead of sending them to art class, music class, taekwondo, something else. Instead of that, you take a class with your children."
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