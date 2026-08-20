ETV Bharat / bharat

Instead Of Sending Children To Music, Taekwondo Classes, Talk To Them To Develop Bond: SC

A striking view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told parents that instead of sending their children to too many classes like music and taekwondo, they should take out some time and talk to them.

While hearing a child custody case, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan questioned the parents for enrolling their kids in multiple after-school activities to give them a competitive edge.

"The parents should treat them, give them good etiquette, manners -- boys especially. How they should treat girls and women, they should teach them.