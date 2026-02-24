Instant 'Nikah' Of Couples Roaming On JMI Campus During Ramadan? Varsity Clarifies Over Viral Notification
The notification purportedly issued by Registrar JMI warned that marriage of couples found roaming on the campus during Ramadan will be solemnised immediately.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Administration at the Jamia Millia Islamia here has termed a notification circulating on social media regarding couples roaming on the campus during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan as fake and misleading.
The administration clarified that no such order has been issued by the university. It has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against the miscreants.
In a circular issued in this regard, Assistant Registrar JMI, said, "It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification No. C&0-9(2)/R0/2026 dated 20.02.2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the social media, is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the University Authorities".
The JMI administration asked people not to take the notification seriously, adding it had been circulated to malign the image of the university. "Therefore, university administration condemns such notification".
What Is The Viral Notification?
A notification dated February 20, 2026 purportedly issued by Registrar JMI is rapidly going viral on social media platforms. The notification claimed that if any couple is found standing together on campus during Ramadan, their marriage will be solemnized immediately. It also stated that if the couple violates the rule, they will have to arrange their own "walima".
Soon after the fake order surfaced on social media, it created a state of shock among students and faculty.
The university has appealed to students, faculty, and the general public to verify any information from the university's official website or authentic sources before believing it.
It is understood that taking the matter seriously, the university administration has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell demanding that those spreading false information be identified and legal action be taken against them. Currently, academic activities are proceeding normally on the university campus. The administration reiterated that students should stay away from rumors and rely only on official information from the university.
