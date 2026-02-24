ETV Bharat / bharat

Instant 'Nikah' Of Couples Roaming On JMI Campus During Ramadan? Varsity Clarifies Over Viral Notification

New Delhi: Administration at the Jamia Millia Islamia here has termed a notification circulating on social media regarding couples roaming on the campus during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan as fake and misleading.

The administration clarified that no such order has been issued by the university. It has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against the miscreants.

In a circular issued in this regard, Assistant Registrar JMI, said, "It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification No. C&0-9(2)/R0/2026 dated 20.02.2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated in the social media, is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the University Authorities".

Jamia Millia Islamia circular rebutting fake notification (JMI)

The JMI administration asked people not to take the notification seriously, adding it had been circulated to malign the image of the university. "Therefore, university administration condemns such notification".