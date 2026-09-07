Inspired By Kargil Veteran Father, Agniveer Brother, Rajasthan Engineer Develops Exo-Suit For Indian Army Soldiers
Kota resident Gaurav Rai's exo-suit for the Indian Army will help soldiers carry heavy loads across tough terrain besides boost their strength, reports Manish Gautam
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Kota: Inspired by the challenges faced in combat operations by his Kargil veteran father and Agniveer brother, an engineer from Rajasthan's Kota is leading a start-up developing a lightweight exo-suit for the Indian Army to boost the soldiers' physical strength and help them carry heavy loads across tough terrain.
Vikas Nagar resident Gaurav Rai's start-up being incubated by IIT Delhi is developing 'Hanumanta,' a full-body rigid exo-suit designed for soldiers. Continuous upgrades are being made to reduce the suit's weight while enhancing its capabilities for which testing is currently underway. Gaurav, 23, has already supplied a logistics-focused exoskeleton suit that is currently being used by the Army. He has also developed a full-body passive rigid exo-suit designed for combat—capable of carrying ammunition and weaponry—which is currently undergoing trials and testing.
Inspiration Behind The Project
Gaurav said that the idea stemmed from his family background; his father Satyendra Rai served in the Army, and his elder brother is an 'Agniveer.' His father participated in the Kargil War and the Uri surgical strike.
Consequently, Gaurav was well-aware of the challenges soldiers face during combat. This insight motivated him to launch the project and establish a company to manufacture such products. His company is based at IIT Delhi, operating out of its incubation center, where his start-up is currently active.
Gaurav said that his company has developed the 'Hanumanta Exo' suit and is continuously working to reduce its weight; the latest version, 'Hanumanta Exo 1.2,' has already been released, he said.
Initial Development In 2025
The company's Chief Operating Officer Sutirth Chandraguthy said that they developed the 'Hanumanta Exo 1.0'—a full-body rigid exo-suit for Army personnel—in 2025. While it weighed approximately 15 kg and could lift up to 80 kg, the soldiers found the 15 kg weight excessive, prompting a reduction in the suit's mass.
Subsequently, in September 2025, they developed the 'Hanumanta Exo 1.1'. Although it retained the 80 kg lifting capacity, its own weight was reduced to 11.1 kg—a reduction of about 4 kg achieved through research.
According to Gaurav, weight reduction is a priority because an Army soldier would feel uncomfortable moving around in a product weighing 15 kilograms.
Second Exo-Suit Lightened In Six Weeks
According to Gaurav, the Army requested a reduction in both the exo-suit's weight and its lifting capacity. In response, the team developed the 'Hanumanta Exo 1.2', which weighs 7.5 kg and has a total lifting capacity of 60 kg.
This updated version is 3.6 kg lighter, though its load-bearing capacity has decreased by 20 kg. Gaurav said that it was developed in just a month and a half, involving rapid design iteration, frame weight reduction, and prototype development. The system has also been successfully demonstrated. While the frame is being continuously refined as a multipurpose platform, work is simultaneously underway on a future version tailored for more specific applications within the full-body passive exo-suit category; details of this remain confidential.
The entire team is currently based in Delhi, with around a dozen people providing support. He has invested between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in the research and design of these Army-oriented products to bring them to fruition.
He is joined in the company by other technocrats who hold engineering degrees from various institutions. The team includes Chief Operating Officer Sutirth Chandraguthy, Head of Design Taufir Ahmed, and Rohit Nayak, who handles marketing. Anupam Mishra serves as the company's Chartered Accountant, while Abhijit Nayak manages operations.
Army-Specific Modifications
Gaurav said that the Army does not procure the products exactly as originally manufactured; instead, they have them modified to meet their specific requirements. The Army also mandates various updates to the products, ensuring they are tailored entirely to their operational needs.
He noted that the Army requires logistics equipment offering varying levels of support—ranging from lower-back support to full-body or spinal support—and the company has already supplied such products. Details regarding pricing and the supply system remain confidential.
Supply Of 'Upalak' Exo-suit
According to the company, it has supplied several products for logistics support, including the 'Upalak' exo-suit. Designed specifically for logistics operations, it weighs only 3 kg yet enables the transport of loads up to 90 kg.
Gaurav completed his schooling at a private institution on Baran Road in Kota and pursued his B.Tech at a private university in Bengaluru. Currently, he is preparing for his PhD and conducting research while also running his own company.
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