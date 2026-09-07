ETV Bharat / bharat

Inspired By Kargil Veteran Father, Agniveer Brother, Rajasthan Engineer Develops Exo-Suit For Indian Army Soldiers

Kota: Inspired by the challenges faced in combat operations by his Kargil veteran father and Agniveer brother, an engineer from Rajasthan's Kota is leading a start-up developing a lightweight exo-suit for the Indian Army to boost the soldiers' physical strength and help them carry heavy loads across tough terrain.

Vikas Nagar resident Gaurav Rai's start-up being incubated by IIT Delhi is developing 'Hanumanta,' a full-body rigid exo-suit designed for soldiers. Continuous upgrades are being made to reduce the suit's weight while enhancing its capabilities for which testing is currently underway. Gaurav, 23, has already supplied a logistics-focused exoskeleton suit that is currently being used by the Army. He has also developed a full-body passive rigid exo-suit designed for combat—capable of carrying ammunition and weaponry—which is currently undergoing trials and testing.

Gaurav Rai working on a model of the Army exo-suit 'Hanumanta' (ETV Bharat)

Inspiration Behind The Project

Gaurav said that the idea stemmed from his family background; his father Satyendra Rai served in the Army, and his elder brother is an 'Agniveer.' His father participated in the Kargil War and the Uri surgical strike.

Consequently, Gaurav was well-aware of the challenges soldiers face during combat. This insight motivated him to launch the project and establish a company to manufacture such products. His company is based at IIT Delhi, operating out of its incubation center, where his start-up is currently active.

Gaurav said that his company has developed the 'Hanumanta Exo' suit and is continuously working to reduce its weight; the latest version, 'Hanumanta Exo 1.2,' has already been released, he said.

Initial Development In 2025

The company's Chief Operating Officer Sutirth Chandraguthy said that they developed the 'Hanumanta Exo 1.0'—a full-body rigid exo-suit for Army personnel—in 2025. While it weighed approximately 15 kg and could lift up to 80 kg, the soldiers found the 15 kg weight excessive, prompting a reduction in the suit's mass.

Subsequently, in September 2025, they developed the 'Hanumanta Exo 1.1'. Although it retained the 80 kg lifting capacity, its own weight was reduced to 11.1 kg—a reduction of about 4 kg achieved through research.

According to Gaurav, weight reduction is a priority because an Army soldier would feel uncomfortable moving around in a product weighing 15 kilograms.