ETV Bharat / bharat

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Led To Recovery Of Over Rs 4 lakh Cr From Insolvent Firms In Last 10 Years: Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has led to the recovery of over Rs 4 lakh crore in the last decade through the resolution of bankrupt companies, senior BJP MP Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Participating in the debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Thakur said IBC is not a recovery mechanism but a revival and resurrection of the company.

The IBC enacted in 2016 has done a recovery of 50 per cent, while the SARFAESI Act, 2002 (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) has done a recovery of 20 per cent, and the Debts Recovery Tribunals have done a recovery of 10 per cent, he said, adding, "This indicates greater efficiency of IBC."

It has changed the debtor-creator relationship, and companies and promoters are afraid of getting into insolvency after the IBC. Citing instances, he said, about 32,000 applications have been withdrawn, and the underlying debt of more than Rs 14.5 lakh crore has been settled.