ETV Bharat / bharat

Tales Of Agony And Regret: Inside The State Cancer Institute's Fight Against Tobacco In Jammu

Qayoom is one of the many cancer sufferers getting treatment at the SCI. Since its establishment in 2023, 8713 cases of cancer have been registered and given treatment at the institute. In 2023, 2079 cancer cases were registered and this year 1816 cases have been registered so far.

For him, tobacco consumption was his biggest mistake for which he is paying a price. “My friends and other fellow villagers who are also chain smokers haven’t learnt any lesson from my condition. It doesn’t matter whether I am dying or suffering, they keep smoking,” he said.

“My father Hashim Din died after crossing the age of 100 whereas my mother died at the age of 119. But my age has been reduced by almost 25 years,” he said, while saying that he wants the medicines to help him move freely inside his house.

He has been coming to the SCI for the last eight months. Although he has quit smoking, he feels the decision came a bit late.

The disease was detected following his more than 50-year tryst with chain-smoking. Today, walking even a few steps makes him breathless. The only smoker in his family, Qayoom said, “I started smoking for fun, but it later on became a habit which wouldn’t go away. It all started with lighting up Hukkah. I then started smoking cigarettes and bidis. Over the years I became a chain smoker, and the situation has reached a level where I can’t come out of the room without help.”

“Tobacco consumption has reduced my age by around 25 years,” pointed out 74-year-old Abdul Qayoom of Diani village of Samba district. He is undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the State Cancer Institute (SCI) in Jammu.

Jammu: The manner in which tobacco destroys life can be gauged by the firsthand accounts of the people who are paying a heavy price for their habit. There are tales of agony and loss to be heard at every facility where such people are undergoing treatment.

“I used to steal bidis from the pocket of my father and smoke them at a very tender age of around seven years. This ultimately became my habit. Thereafter, I used to smoke cigarettes and bidis with friends. Despite getting a beating from my father, I continued smoking,” he shared.

Coming from a poor family background, Hassan was farming along with his parents, but smoking ruined his life. “I used to consume two to three packets of bidis in a day. My smoking habit has led me to the SCI for being treated for cancer,” he said.

He had reached Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu with a broken neck when he had a fall at his home. “During the treatment, I stopped smoking for over a week. Once outside, the thought struck me that if I could remain without it for over a week, why not get rid of it completely. It has been three years since I quit smoking. But the damage had already been done. I ask for forgiveness from God and hope that my bad deeds will be forgiven,” he said.

Mohan Lal is a 60-year-old gardener from Jiganya Chattrapal Singh village of Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who has been working in Jammu since 1995. He has consumed ganja, cigarettes and liquor from a tender age. “Whenever I thought of quitting, my friends didn’t allow me to do so. Such was my addiction that nobody in my village was ready to marry their daughter to me,” he told ETV Bharat.

Mohan Lal (ETV Bharat)

“It was only after I brought a girl from Uttar Pradesh that I got married here in Jammu. But the addiction kept increasing, and today I am at a place fighting for survival. For the last two years, I have been getting treatment at SCI. It is with the support of the doctors that I am still alive,” he added.

Since 2016, over 22000 cancer cases have been registered in Government Medical College in Jammu including those registered at SCI since 2023. Lung cancer patients outnumber others, with over 3500 cases being registered, followed by around 2500 cases of head and neck cancer. Experts say that in both these cases, tobacco consumption in any form is the main cause. Among females, breast and cervical cancer are dominant.

Head of the Oncology Department at SCI, Dr Rajeev Gupta, said that, like the rest of the country, consumption of tobacco is the main cause of lung, head and neck cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

“After being established on World Cancer Day on February 14, 2023, we have registered over 8000 cases of cancer patients. In males, lung, head and neck cancer cases are more and around 90% of these are due to the consumption of tobacco in any form. Be it gutka, smoking or smokeless tobacco products, it is carcinogenic. The remaining 10% of cases are due to other reasons, including traditional chullahs, dust, pollution and other related things,” he said.

Dr Rajeev Gupta (ETV Bharat)

The expert further said that the basis of tobacco-related cancer is the teenage years when young people start smoking or consuming other tobacco products. The tobacco cessation rate is very low at around 8%.

“You will hardly find anyone who started smoking after the age of 40. Besides, there are 10% passive smoking cases. Even if someone quits smoking, there is always a chance of getting cancer due to its effects. Prolonged smoking is also detrimental to health, as it is these people who have the chances of getting other lung-related diseases, heart attack and stroke. Their bones also become weak,” he added.

Dr Gupta informed that on average it takes around 15 to 20 years for cancer to develop due to smoking, but the long-term impact is always there.

“Any solid cancer- lungs, breast, pancreas, stomach or cervical- is curable if detected at an early stage. Stage 1 and 2 cancers are curable. At stage 3, we can contain it, but in stage 4, it spreads to other parts and at that point of time our role is to contain it and prolong the life of a person,” he said while emphasising the need to screen people so that it can be cured at an early stage.