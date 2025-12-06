Inside India’s Sky Shield: How Air Traffic Controllers Tackle Crowded Skies And Cyber Risks Explained
India’s air traffic controllers manage packed skies while dealing with GPS-spoofing threats, using radar and strong backup systems to keep flights safe
Published : December 6, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As India’s aviation sector expands at one of the fastest rates in the world, the country’s air traffic controllers sit at the centre of an increasingly complex balancing act: guiding thousands of daily flights safely through congested airspace while guarding against new-age threats such as GPS spoofing, cyber interference, and unexpected system failures.
An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official explains that India’s air traffic management system rests on a globally standardised foundation. “AAI is responsible for providing ‘CNS’: Communication, Navigation and Surveillance, services at all AAI, PPP, state or privately-owned airports. This includes radar, radio communication, automation systems, and air-traffic flow management,” the official says.
Together, these systems form the quiet, largely invisible “sky shield” that keeps India’s air routes safe, orderly, and resilient.
Managing Heavy Traffic: Radar Eyes, Radio Ears, And A Central Brain
India’s busiest airports, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others, operate in some of the densest airspace in the world. To manage peak loads, India uses a centralised flow-control mechanism.
“For busy airports, India uses a centralised Central Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATFM) system coordinated from a Central Command Centre in Delhi. All major congested airports feed into this system, helping balance demand against capacity and manage peak hour traffic safely and efficiently,” the AAI official explains.
The heavy lifting at individual control towers is done by long-established radar-based surveillance, VHF radio communication, and increasingly automated safety tools.
“The ATC automation systems generate real-time alerts for potential conflicts, Short-Term Conflict Alert (STCA), Minimum Safe Altitude Warning (MSAW), altitude or route deviation warnings, and other safety alerts, which help controllers prevent mid-air collisions or terrain impacts,” the official notes.
This layered architecture, conventional CNS systems, automation-assisted conflict detection, and the flow-management network allow controllers to handle rising traffic “while preserving safety and orderly operations.”
What Happens When Systems Fail? The Hidden Redundancies
India’s aviation infrastructure has been designed with multiple fallback layers, an essential safety philosophy in air traffic management across the world.
“AAI maintains redundant, ground-based navigation and surveillance systems alongside satellite-based technologies. This ‘Minimum Operating Network (MON)’ of conventional systems ensures that flights can continue safely even if satellite-based or GNSS systems are disrupted,” the official explains.
A recent example came when a key message-switching system malfunctioned. “After a recent breakdown in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which handles flight-plan messaging and coordination, AAI had to shift to manual coordination. Though disruptive, flights were still managed, highlighting that fallback procedures exist when automation fails.”
Behind the scenes, reliability is strengthened through continuous inspections. “Periodic flight calibration and maintenance by AAI’s Flight Inspection Units ensure ground-based navigation aids like ILS, VOR, and radar meet ICAO standards, reducing the likelihood of simultaneous failures.”
Together, these redundancies create what the official describes as “resilience in the face of failures.”
A New Threat Emerges: GPS Spoofing Hits Indian Airspace
The official confirms that India has now formally acknowledged cyber interference attempts targeting satellite-based navigation. "Recent events confirm the threat is real and active in India,” he says. “In late 2025, the government acknowledged that GPS spoofing affected major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others.”
GPS spoofing occurs when a malicious transmitter mimics satellite signals, tricking onboard avionics into showing false positions. “The aircraft believes it’s receiving genuine satellite signals, but they are fake. Because of this vulnerability, satellite navigation alone is not considered fully foolproof worldwide. That’s why there is a balance between ground-based and satellite-based navigation systems,” the official explains.
In response, India’s aviation regulator has tightened reporting rules dramatically. “DGCA issued a new directive requiring pilots, ATC controllers, or any technical unit to report any abnormal GNSS behaviour within 10 minutes,” the official notes. The reporting includes positional anomalies, integrity loss, suspected spoofing, and other irregularities.
AAI and technical agencies are now “working to monitor, investigate, and trace interference sources.”
What Happens When A Flight Reports Spoofing Or GPS Failure?
When an aircraft reports suspicious GPS behaviour, India’s safeguards kick in immediately.
“As per DGCA’s latest SOP, personnel must report the incident immediately. Flights revert to ground-based navigation and radar-based surveillance systems, relying on conventional backups rather than satellite-based GNSS. This ensures navigation and landing can continue safely despite GNSS disruption,” the official says.
In recent incidents, this has involved old-fashioned radio and procedural control taking over from digital systems. “ATC coordination switched from automated data/message systems to manual coordination, controllers and pilots managed separation, arrival/departure sequencing, and flight-plan handling manually until systems were restored.”
Investigative teams, including specialised wireless monitoring agencies, are activated to track down interference.
Airlines And ATC: Close Coordination In A Crisis
ATC and airlines communicate constantly, even in normal operations; that coordination intensifies during cyber anomalies.
“In such situations, ATC and airlines work closely via established communication channels. Pilots report anomalies to ATC, who log them as per DGCA guidelines and instruct aircraft to switch to conventional navigation or radar procedures if needed,” the official says.
Alerts are distributed through NOTAMs and regulatory advisories so that subsequent aircraft know what to expect. Conventional systems, ILS, VOR, DME, and radar, ensure flights can continue safely until GNSS stabilises.
Over longer disruptions, “AAI coordinates with technical agencies and monitoring organisations to trace sources of interference, assess damage, and update procedures.”
Preparing For A Future With Electronic Warfare And Signal Interference
India is now accelerating resilience upgrades following the 2025 spoofing episodes.
“India continues to maintain and upgrade its conventional ‘Minimum Operating Network (MON)’ alongside satellite-based solutions,” the official says. One example: Delhi airport recently restored its Instrument Landing System Category I, with accelerated plans for Category III, allowing landings in near-zero visibility without relying on GPS.
DGCA has also institutionalised rapid reporting to build a national database of interference hotspots. On the technical front, “AAI is working with agencies such as the Wireless Monitoring Organisation to trace and investigate suspected jamming or spoofing sources.”
But the heart of resilience lies in the multi-layered ATC safety net: “Through the centralised C-ATFM and robust ATM automation system integrated with conflict-alerting and safety-warning systems, ATC operations are being made more resilient to unexpected failures in any single system.”
Why India Cannot Adopt New Tech Like AI Or Quantum Communication Freely
India’s aviation systems must follow uniform global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
“Whatever navigation systems ICAO mandates for global use, we use exactly those. India cannot adopt any system outside ICAO’s approved framework,” the official emphasises.
That uniformity is crucial for pilots flying internationally. “If a pilot travels from Delhi to London and sees different landing markings or equipment, it would create confusion. Runways, markings, and ATC communication systems must remain identical worldwide.”
For the same reason, India cannot suddenly shift to cutting-edge communication technologies like quantum radios. “It’s not possible that only India uses quantum communication while other countries don’t. Aircraft radios and equipment are not designed for it. All 193 countries use one common language—English—with a fixed set of standardized phrases.”
Some Indian technologies, like the GAGAN augmentation system, fit within ICAO norms. “GAGAN enhances GPS accuracy. It’s an SBAS similar to systems used by other countries,” he notes.
What Happens If Radar Contact Is Lost?
Even radar has backups. “If radar contact is lost, ATC and pilots switch to procedural communication,” the official explains. The pilot informs ATC, and controllers issue detailed instructions on visibility, routing, and altitude. “This can occasionally cause minor delays, but the system is safe.”
Underlying everything is the need to maintain separation. “Two aircraft fly at very high speeds, so they must maintain a minimum separation of 5–20 nautical miles to avoid collision,” the official says.
From radar screens and radio headsets to automated conflict alerts and satellite overlays, India’s air traffic control system is a dense mesh of technology and human vigilance. Its resilience lies not in any single tool but in the layered combination of them, paired with global standardisation and constant maintenance.
And as cyber threats evolve, India is reinforcing the very foundations of this sky shield. As the AAI official’s insights show, the future of safe aviation will depend on a careful balance of innovation, redundancy, and global uniformity, ensuring that even in the most crowded skies, safety never wavers.