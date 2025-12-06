ETV Bharat / bharat

Inside India’s Sky Shield: How Air Traffic Controllers Tackle Crowded Skies And Cyber Risks Explained

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As India’s aviation sector expands at one of the fastest rates in the world, the country’s air traffic controllers sit at the centre of an increasingly complex balancing act: guiding thousands of daily flights safely through congested airspace while guarding against new-age threats such as GPS spoofing, cyber interference, and unexpected system failures.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official explains that India’s air traffic management system rests on a globally standardised foundation. “AAI is responsible for providing ‘CNS’: Communication, Navigation and Surveillance, services at all AAI, PPP, state or privately-owned airports. This includes radar, radio communication, automation systems, and air-traffic flow management,” the official says.

Together, these systems form the quiet, largely invisible “sky shield” that keeps India’s air routes safe, orderly, and resilient.

Managing Heavy Traffic: Radar Eyes, Radio Ears, And A Central Brain

India’s busiest airports, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others, operate in some of the densest airspace in the world. To manage peak loads, India uses a centralised flow-control mechanism.

“For busy airports, India uses a centralised Central Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATFM) system coordinated from a Central Command Centre in Delhi. All major congested airports feed into this system, helping balance demand against capacity and manage peak hour traffic safely and efficiently,” the AAI official explains.

The heavy lifting at individual control towers is done by long-established radar-based surveillance, VHF radio communication, and increasingly automated safety tools.

“The ATC automation systems generate real-time alerts for potential conflicts, Short-Term Conflict Alert (STCA), Minimum Safe Altitude Warning (MSAW), altitude or route deviation warnings, and other safety alerts, which help controllers prevent mid-air collisions or terrain impacts,” the official notes.

This layered architecture, conventional CNS systems, automation-assisted conflict detection, and the flow-management network allow controllers to handle rising traffic “while preserving safety and orderly operations.”

What Happens When Systems Fail? The Hidden Redundancies

India’s aviation infrastructure has been designed with multiple fallback layers, an essential safety philosophy in air traffic management across the world.

“AAI maintains redundant, ground-based navigation and surveillance systems alongside satellite-based technologies. This ‘Minimum Operating Network (MON)’ of conventional systems ensures that flights can continue safely even if satellite-based or GNSS systems are disrupted,” the official explains.

A recent example came when a key message-switching system malfunctioned. “After a recent breakdown in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which handles flight-plan messaging and coordination, AAI had to shift to manual coordination. Though disruptive, flights were still managed, highlighting that fallback procedures exist when automation fails.”

Behind the scenes, reliability is strengthened through continuous inspections. “Periodic flight calibration and maintenance by AAI’s Flight Inspection Units ensure ground-based navigation aids like ILS, VOR, and radar meet ICAO standards, reducing the likelihood of simultaneous failures.”

Together, these redundancies create what the official describes as “resilience in the face of failures.”

A New Threat Emerges: GPS Spoofing Hits Indian Airspace

The official confirms that India has now formally acknowledged cyber interference attempts targeting satellite-based navigation. "Recent events confirm the threat is real and active in India,” he says. “In late 2025, the government acknowledged that GPS spoofing affected major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others.”

GPS spoofing occurs when a malicious transmitter mimics satellite signals, tricking onboard avionics into showing false positions. “The aircraft believes it’s receiving genuine satellite signals, but they are fake. Because of this vulnerability, satellite navigation alone is not considered fully foolproof worldwide. That’s why there is a balance between ground-based and satellite-based navigation systems,” the official explains.

In response, India’s aviation regulator has tightened reporting rules dramatically. “DGCA issued a new directive requiring pilots, ATC controllers, or any technical unit to report any abnormal GNSS behaviour within 10 minutes,” the official notes. The reporting includes positional anomalies, integrity loss, suspected spoofing, and other irregularities.

AAI and technical agencies are now “working to monitor, investigate, and trace interference sources.”

What Happens When A Flight Reports Spoofing Or GPS Failure?

When an aircraft reports suspicious GPS behaviour, India’s safeguards kick in immediately.