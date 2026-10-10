Inside Indian Railways' Strict Alcohol Policy As Loco Pilots Demand Reforms
Indian Railways' "zero blood alcohol" policy faces a review appeal from staff who argue trace metabolic readings incorrectly trigger severe penalties and career-damaging disciplinary actions.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: All India Loco Running Staff Association have approached the Railway Board, appealing to review the existing policy on “Drunkenness on Duty” and the “Zero Blood Alcohol Level” provision of the Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM).
Amid the Railways’ strict enforcement of the alcohol policy for all train-running and safety-critical staff, such as loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, and station masters, the association argued that ‘zero should not always be zero’ as there are many metabolic reasons due to which blood alcohol may increase to a certain level.
According to them, due to the practical and scientific interpretation of the provision of “Zero Blood Alcohol Level” prescribed under IRMM Para 565, a situation is arising wherein even an extremely low quantity of 3-4 mg ethanol detected in the blood is being treated as a basis for “drunkenness”, resulting in Discipline & Appeal Rules (D&AR) proceedings against loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and even imposition of punishment.
The association cites cases of their colleagues whose blood alcohol value was found to be between 1 and 4 mg, and they invited D&AR action: They were “put on the alcoholic list”.
ETV Bharat examines the crucial aspects of the policy and what they mean for readers.
Policy implementation
As per mandatory standards, Indian Railways enforces a zero blood alcohol level for operational staff while on duty.
To ensure the implementation, Railways staff must undergo mandatory breath analyser (BA) tests at both sign-on and sign-off.
Consuming items like homoeopathic medicines, cough syrups, mouthwash, or tender coconut water can sometimes trigger “false positives” on breathalyser tests, leading to subsequent chemical blood testing.
If a blood test is required under the IRMM, authorised doctors collect 10 ml of blood in two receptacles for laboratory analysis.
Penalties and reformative measures
The Railways categorises alcohol levels and applies the following disciplinary measures:
01 to 20 mg/100 ml: The employee is immediately barred/pulled from duty and service records may be endorsed.
21 to 40 mg/100 ml: Incurs a minor penalty (and may escalate depending on signing-on/off rules).
41 to 70 mg/100 ml: Incurs a major penalty as explained in detail in the policy. Under Section 172 of the Railway Act, an intoxicated railway servant on duty is punishable with a fine up to Rs 500, or up to 1 year of imprisonment (or both) if the state of intoxication endangers the safety of passengers.
Beyond 70 mg/100 ml: Results in immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings for reversion from safety-critical posts.
For repeated offences (3 times), disciplinary action including reversion from safety-critical posts, regardless of the alcohol level.
Habitual or identified offenders are eligible for priority de-addiction programs and counselling support.
The policy includes counselling during training, tracking habitual drinkers, and organizing/funding de-addiction and rehabilitation camps (frequently with shared cost structures)
Aim of policy
As per the official document, the aim of the policy is to: (i) Ensure that staff who are having a drinking problem are identified. (ii) Protect the health and welfare of staff by offering counselling and rehabilitation to those with alcohol related problems. (iii) Prevent risks to staff, passengers and the general public from abuse of alcohol by staff in safety-critical posts. (iv) Prevent the damaging effects of alcohol on optimum operational efficiency. (v) Take up with staff who are incorrigible and are a danger both to themselves as well as to the system.
This policy also mandates officers to keep a list of all Senior Supervisors working under them who are habitual drinkers. Similarly, Senior Supervisors should keep a list of all staff working under them who are habitual drinkers.
All such staff who are short-listed will form the target population. “They must be divided into two categories as Chronic or Habitual depending on the severity of their drinking habits. The idea is that each level ‘N’ must keep a watch on level ‘N–1’ immediately below,” reads the policy.
“For example, LI should keep a watch on all short-listed drivers attached to him; Crew Controllers should keep a watch on all such Asstt. Drivers, and similarly, the Station Master should keep a watch on the staff posted at his station,” it adds.
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