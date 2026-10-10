ETV Bharat / bharat

Inside Indian Railways' Strict Alcohol Policy As Loco Pilots Demand Reforms

New Delhi: All India Loco Running Staff Association have approached the Railway Board, appealing to review the existing policy on “Drunkenness on Duty” and the “Zero Blood Alcohol Level” provision of the Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM).

​Amid the Railways’ strict enforcement of the alcohol policy for all train-running and safety-critical staff, such as loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, and station masters, the association argued that ‘zero should not always be zero’ as there are many metabolic reasons due to which blood alcohol may increase to a certain level.

​According to them, due to the practical and scientific interpretation of the provision of “Zero Blood Alcohol Level” prescribed under IRMM Para 565, a situation is arising wherein even an extremely low quantity of 3-4 mg ethanol detected in the blood is being treated as a basis for “drunkenness”, resulting in Discipline & Appeal Rules (D&AR) proceedings against loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and even imposition of punishment.

The association cites cases of their colleagues whose blood alcohol value was found to be between 1 and 4 mg, and they invited D&AR action: They were “put on the alcoholic list”.

ETV Bharat examines the crucial aspects of the policy and what they mean for readers.

Policy implementation

As per mandatory standards, Indian Railways enforces a zero blood alcohol level for operational staff while on duty.

To ensure the implementation, Railways staff must undergo mandatory breath analyser (BA) tests at both sign-on and sign-off.

Consuming items like homoeopathic medicines, cough syrups, mouthwash, or tender coconut water can sometimes trigger “false positives” on breathalyser tests, leading to subsequent chemical blood testing.

If a blood test is required under the IRMM, authorised doctors collect 10 ml of blood in two receptacles for laboratory analysis.

Penalties and reformative measures

The Railways categorises alcohol levels and applies the following disciplinary measures:

01 to 20 mg/100 ml: The employee is immediately barred/pulled from duty and service records may be endorsed.