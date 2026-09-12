ETV Bharat / bharat

Inside Account Of How Police Cracked The Madras Regiment Weapon Theft Case In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: From scouting the list of people recently dismissed from the army to accessing the CCTV footages over a wide area and scrutinizing the voluminous list of call detail records, the police did all it could to crack the theft of arms and ammunition from the Madras Regiment at the Bollarum Cantonment in Secunderabad.

The Hyderabad Task Force played a key role in solving the theft which occurred at the 20th Battalion of the Madras Regiment. Teams analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and scrutinized call detail records (CDRs) involving thousands of calls and numerous suspects before they arrested the accused, Upputholla Mallesh (alias Raju), a former Havildar for committing the theft.

Arms and ammunition that had disappeared included 12 weapons among which there were four AK 47 rifles, and a large quantity of bullets.

According to officials Mallesh had previously served in the Army but was dismissed due to health issues and disciplinary violations and nursed a grudge over this due to which he commited the crime.

Following the registration of the case on 31 August, a ten-day investigation was conducted under the supervision of City Police Commissioner Sajjanar. Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, and teams of inspectors investigated the matter from various angles, officials said.

Camping At The Site

A temporary camp was set up at the Madras Regiment facility with Army and police officials staying at the site to oversee the investigation. They analysed footage from CCTV cameras covering the vast cantonment area, which spans thousands of acres and includes residential and commercial zones. Hundreds of persons were questioned during the course of the investigation, officials said.