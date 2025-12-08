ETV Bharat / bharat

'Insensitive Judicial Remarks In Sexual Assault Cases Can Adversely Affect Victims, Families': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that insensitive judicial remarks in sexual assault cases can have a "chilling effect" on the victims, their families, and society at large.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi favoured issued comprehensive guidelines for the high courts and the trial courts while making observations and issuing orders in such cases. It was contended before the bench that it is essential to ensure that there is some degree of sensitivity and unfortunate observations are avoided by courts, especially high courts.

The counsel submitted that several high courts have recently made similar oral and written observations in sexual assault cases, and it is high time that certain guidelines are laid down. The counsel further stressed that such insensitive remarks could cause adverse effect on the victims of the crime or their families.

The bench was hearing the suo motu proceedings initiated after it took cognisance of "insensitive" remarks in the order of the Allahabad High Court.

The apex court had registered the suo motu case as 'Order Dated March 17, 2025' passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues. The observations by the high court had caused a huge outrage across the country.