'Insensitive Judicial Remarks In Sexual Assault Cases Can Adversely Affect Victims, Families': SC
A bench of the apex court issued comprehensive guidelines for high courts and trial courts while making observations and issuing orders in such cases.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that insensitive judicial remarks in sexual assault cases can have a "chilling effect" on the victims, their families, and society at large.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi favoured issued comprehensive guidelines for the high courts and the trial courts while making observations and issuing orders in such cases. It was contended before the bench that it is essential to ensure that there is some degree of sensitivity and unfortunate observations are avoided by courts, especially high courts.
The counsel submitted that several high courts have recently made similar oral and written observations in sexual assault cases, and it is high time that certain guidelines are laid down. The counsel further stressed that such insensitive remarks could cause adverse effect on the victims of the crime or their families.
The bench was hearing the suo motu proceedings initiated after it took cognisance of "insensitive" remarks in the order of the Allahabad High Court.
The apex court had registered the suo motu case as 'Order Dated March 17, 2025' passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues. The observations by the high court had caused a huge outrage across the country.
During the hearing, senior advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for an intervenor, said recently in another case, the Allahabad High Court had remarked that since it was night, it was an "invitation" to the accused. She also referred to other such cases from the high courts of Calcutta and Rajasthan. The bench said if the counsel can cite all these instances, then it can consider issuing a set of comprehensive guidelines.
Another lawyer pointed out a fresh incident from a trial court, where despite an in-camera proceeding, "several people were present" and the survivor was allegedly harassed during the hearing.
“Any observations of this nature can have a chilling effect on victims, their families and the society at large… Also, at times, such modalities are also adopted to make them withdraw the complaints," said the bench.
The bench said these kinds of observations at the trial court level must be going unnoticed and "we would like to issue some comprehensive directions". The bench asked the lawyers to submit brief written suggestions before the next date of hearing.
The high court had held that "mere" grabbing the breasts of a minor girl, breaking the string of her pyjama and attempting to pull down her lower garment were insufficient to infer an attempt to commit rape.
