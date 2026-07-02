ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Trikand Thwarts Piracy Attempt On Merchant Vessel In Gulf Of Aden

New Delhi: Indian Navy warship INS Trikand thwarted a piracy attempt on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night, sources told ANI. Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) boarded the affected vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, which had one Indian crew member on board. The vessel was carrying critical cargo for India.

According to sources, the crew locked themselves inside a safe room after pirates attempted to board the ship and alerted authorities through a communication channel. The pirates fled as INS Trikand approached the vessel. MARCOS later boarded and sanitised the ship.

Earlier, on June 19, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand responded to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean and undertook prompt action to investigate and deter it. The Indian Navy said that timely intervention assured the safety of the merchant vessel.