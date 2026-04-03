ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Taragiri With Advanced Missile Systems Commissioned Into Indian Navy

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy received a major boost with the commissioning of the advanced stealth frigate INS Taragiri on Friday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducted the warship at a ceremony held at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and other senior officials.

INS Taragiri is the fourth vessel under the Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. The warship reflects India's growing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, with over 75 per cent of its components sourced from domestic industries, including contributions from more than 200 MSMEs.

INS Taragiri (ETV Bharat via PIB)

Measuring 149 metres in length and 17.8 metres in width, the 6,670-tonne warship is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system. It can achieve speeds of up to 28 knots and is designed for high-speed, long-endurance missions. Equipped with advanced stealth features, the frigate has a reduced radar signature, enabling it to operate undetected by enemy radar systems.

The warship is armed with modern weapon systems, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities. These are integrated through a state-of-the-art combat management system for quick and precise response during operations.