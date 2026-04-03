INS Taragiri With Advanced Missile Systems Commissioned Into Indian Navy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Taragiri, highlighting the Indian Navy's role in securing trade routes, oil tankers and strengthening India's maritime power.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy received a major boost with the commissioning of the advanced stealth frigate INS Taragiri on Friday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducted the warship at a ceremony held at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and other senior officials.
INS Taragiri is the fourth vessel under the Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates and has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. The warship reflects India's growing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, with over 75 per cent of its components sourced from domestic industries, including contributions from more than 200 MSMEs.
Measuring 149 metres in length and 17.8 metres in width, the 6,670-tonne warship is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system. It can achieve speeds of up to 28 knots and is designed for high-speed, long-endurance missions. Equipped with advanced stealth features, the frigate has a reduced radar signature, enabling it to operate undetected by enemy radar systems.
The warship is armed with modern weapon systems, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities. These are integrated through a state-of-the-art combat management system for quick and precise response during operations.
Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said the commissioning of INS Taragiri is a significant step in strengthening India's maritime power and security. He highlighted the Navy's continuous presence in key regions such as the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, and Malacca Strait, ensuring the safety of commercial shipping routes and oil tankers.
"This ship is capable of high-speed transit and can remain deployed at sea for extended periods. It is equipped with systems designed to monitor enemy movements, ensure its own security, and, if necessary, deliver an immediate response. It features modern radar, sonar, and missile systems, such as BrahMos and surface-to-air missiles, which further augment its operational prowess," Rajnath Singh added.
Emphasising the importance of maritime strength, Singh noted that nearly 95 per cent of India's trade is conducted via sea routes, making a strong navy essential for economic and strategic security. He added that the Navy has consistently protected national interests and is prepared to respond to crises, including humanitarian assistance and evacuation operations.
Singh also commended Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and other Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) for their consistent positive contributions towards bolstering India's security apparatus.
Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted INS Taragiri’s rich legacy, recalling the erstwhile Leander-class frigate commissioned in 1980, which played a pioneering role in advancing India’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities and operational innovation.
Reflecting on the evolving maritime security environment, he underscored the growing complexities of the Indian Ocean Region, shaped by dynamic geopolitics, emerging technologies, and non-traditional threats. The CNS emphasised the Navy’s commitment to remaining a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force to safeguard national maritime interests, anytime, anywhere, anyhow.