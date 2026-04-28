ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sunayna Reaches Singapore Under IOS SAGAR Mission, Strengthens India-Singapore Maritime Ties

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Sunayna, deployed as part of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR initiative, arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore on April 26, marking its fourth port call under the MAHASAGAR vision. The vessel, carrying a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries, is on deployment in the Indian Ocean Region. It had already visited Male, Phuket, and Jakarta before reaching Singapore, a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) read.

The ship received a warm welcome on arrival, underlining strong maritime ties between India and Singapore. India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule, interacted with the crew onboard and appreciated their role in strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability.

According to the MoD, Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, laid a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial and held discussions with Colonel Chuah Meng Soon of the Republic of Singapore Navy on ways to enhance maritime cooperation.