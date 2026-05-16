ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sunayna Arrives In Sri Lanka For Operational Deployment

In this image posted on May 16, 2026, Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) Commander of the Western Naval Area (CWNA) Rear Admiral Seemange Jagath Kumara, left, during the arrival of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, in Colombo. ( PTI )

Colombo: Indian Naval Ship Sunayna has arrived at the port of Colombo for a three-day visit as part of its ongoing operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region. The ship arrived at the port on Friday under Indian Ocean Ship - Security and Growth for All in the Region (IOS SAGAR), the Sri Lanka Navy said.

IOS SAGAR is an initiative towards continued cooperation with Indian Ocean Region nations, the Indian Navy said. One Indian Naval ship (INS Sunayna) is being deployed to the Southwest IOR with a combined crew of India and 16 friendly foreign countries, it added.

IOS SAGAR, with a multinational crew from 16 countries, including Sri Lanka, is marking her seventh port call in the second edition of this deployment, since it was flagged off for sea phase from Mumbai in April 2026.