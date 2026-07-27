ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sudarshini Sets Sail For Portugal After Month-Long Visit To US

Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini departed Boston, USA, on July 25 as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 voyage. ( PIB )

New Delhi: Indian Navy Sailing Ship Sudarshini has set sail for Portugal, wrapping up its month-long visit to the US to participate in the celebrations of the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

“The Indian Naval Ship Sudarshini, a sail training vessel of the Indian Navy, departed Boston, USA, on July 25 as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 voyage,” a Defence Ministry statement said in Delhi.

It said INS Sudarshini has now set sail for Ponta Delgada, Azores (Portugal), continuing its journey as a beacon of India’s maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage.

During its stay, Sudarshini represented India at the prestigious SAIL 250 celebrations and the International Naval Review 250, showcasing the country’s rich maritime heritage while strengthening global naval partnerships through professional and cultural exchanges.

"The ship participated in SAIL 250 events at Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, and hosted dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, and international naval delegations," the statement read.