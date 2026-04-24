INS Sudarshini Makes Port Call At Canary Islands Before Embarking On Trans-Atlantic Voyage
During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to hold professional interactions with Spanish naval authorities
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini has made a port call at Las Palmas as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under 'Lokayan 26', officials said on Friday, adding that the visit underscored the growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the navies of India and Spain.
The port call to the Canary Islands archipelago is significant as it marks the maiden visit of an Indian naval ship to the archipelago, they said. INS Sudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on April 23, as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under 'Lokayan 26', a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.
#Lokayan26— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 24, 2026
Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship, #INSSudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on #23Apr 26, marking the 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.
Professional engagement with Spanish Naval authorities and… pic.twitter.com/SO1BiNML4W
"The stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage," the official said.
During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to hold professional interactions with Spanish naval authorities. Strengthening people-to-people ties, the ship will also be open to visitors from the local Spanish community and the Indian diaspora, the officials said.
The visit underscores growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy, they said.
Having sailed from Kochi in January 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the spokesperson said.
Looking ahead, the ship will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the US as part of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations, they said.
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