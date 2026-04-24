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INS Sudarshini Makes Port Call At Canary Islands Before Embarking On Trans-Atlantic Voyage

In this image received on April 24, 2026, Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini during its port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Thursday, April 23, 2026. The visit marks the maiden arrival of an Indian naval ship to the Canary Islands archipelago as part of its transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini has made a port call at Las Palmas as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under 'Lokayan 26', officials said on Friday, adding that the visit underscored the growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the navies of India and Spain.

The port call to the Canary Islands archipelago is significant as it marks the maiden visit of an Indian naval ship to the archipelago, they said. INS Sudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on April 23, as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under 'Lokayan 26', a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"The stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage," the official said.