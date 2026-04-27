ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sudarshini Concludes 3 Day Port Call At Las Palmas Under Lokayan-26 Transoceanic Expedition

A naval officer poses for a picture with visitors at the Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, as it concludes a landmark three-day port call at Las Palmas, on Sunday. ( ANI )

The Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini met Rear Admiral Santiago de Colsa Trueba, Chief of Canary Islands Naval Command. The exchange highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties and a deepening partnership between the two navies.

New Delhi: Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini concluded a landmark three-day port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, marking a pivotal milestone in its Lokayan-26 transoceanic expedition on Sunday. The visit to the Spanish archipelago provided an important avenue for maritime diplomacy and professional engagement.

During the port call, the ship was open to the public and drew a large number of visitors from the local community and the Indian diaspora. Showcasing India's seafaring legacy, the vessel hosted guided tours where personnel shared invaluable experiences of ocean sailing, fostering bonds of friendship across the seas.

INS Sudarshini now proceeds on her next destination, Mindelo, Cape Verde, which will be the final African stopover before embarking on the trans-Atlantic passage. Having completed seven port calls and maritime engagement with the Navies of West Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe and Africa, the voyage epitomises the Indian Navy's commitment to building bridges of Friendship and mutual trust across the nations.

The Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on 23 April on Thursday, as part of her ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, the port call to the Canary Islands archipelago is significant as it marks the maiden visit of an Indian naval ship to the archipelago. The stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage.

Having sailed from Kochi in January 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco to spread the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Looking ahead, the ship will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the United States as part of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations.