ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sudarshini Arrives In US, To Take Part In 250th Anniversary Celebrations

In this image received on June 27, 2026, Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the Port of Baltimore on 26 June, as part of the landmark transoceanic expedition 'Lokayan 26', United States ( PTI )

New Delhi: Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, has arrived at a port in the United States as part of a transoceanic expedition, and will join the country's 250th anniversary celebrations during her stay, officials said on Saturday. The ship arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 26. Before arriving there, 'Sudarshini' participated in Sail 250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19–23, joining tall ships from across the world, and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade, an Indian Navy spokesperson said. The US has hosted a series of events across the country and in other countries, including India, as part of the anniversary celebration under the banner of 'Freedom 250'.