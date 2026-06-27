INS Sudarshini Arrives In US, To Take Part In 250th Anniversary Celebrations
INS Sudarshini arrived at a port in the United States as part of a transoceanic expedition and will join the country's 250th anniversary celebrations .
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, has arrived at a port in the United States as part of a transoceanic expedition, and will join the country's 250th anniversary celebrations during her stay, officials said on Saturday.
The ship arrived in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 26. Before arriving there, 'Sudarshini' participated in Sail 250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19–23, joining tall ships from across the world, and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.
#Lokayan26 #SailBeyondHorizon— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 27, 2026
Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini arrives in Baltimore
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As part of the landmark #Lokayan26 expedition, #INSSudarshini arrived at Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 Jun 26, after transiting the historic Chesapeake & Delaware (C&D)… pic.twitter.com/cAP5Hg5QBQ
The US has hosted a series of events across the country and in other countries, including India, as part of the anniversary celebration under the banner of 'Freedom 250'.
The US celebrates the anniversary of its independence on July 4 annually, popularly known as the Fourth of July celebrations. The sail training ship arrived in Baltimore, as part of the landmark transoceanic expedition, 'Lokayan 26', the spokesperson said. The passage from Norfolk involved transit through the historic Chesapeake & Delaware (C&D) canal, passing beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.
"INS Sudarshini's visit to Baltimore highlights India's rich maritime heritage and the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy," the spokesperson said.
During her stay, the ship will undertake maritime engagement and community outreach activities, ahead of Sail 250 Maryland celebrations, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US, the official said.
"Having sailed over 13,000 nautical miles in five months from Kochi to Norfolk, the transoceanic voyage stands as a testament to India's seafaring traditions and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, fostering friendship, cooperation and mutual trust across the oceans," the official said.
The expedition is aimed at promoting maritime outreach, strengthening international goodwill, and showcasing India’s rich seafaring traditions. Following successful port calls across West Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, and Africa, the ship has now commenced the Caribbean and American phase of the expedition, including participation in the forthcoming SAIL 250 events in the US, the Indian Navy said in May.
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