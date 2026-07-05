INS Sanshodhak Joins Southern Naval Command In Kochi
On arrival in Kochi, the ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional water-cannon salute and the Naval Band in attendance.
By PTI
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Kochi: INS Sanshodhak, the fourth SVL of the Indian Navy, joined Southern Naval Command after arriving at her home port here on Sunday. According to a statement by the defence spokesperson, the ship, indigenously designed and built, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 21 in Kolkata, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the historic commissioning ceremony of three frontline naval platforms.
INS Sanshodhak is the second Survey Vessel Large (SVL), after INS Ikshak, to come under the Administrative and Operational Control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, the Spokesperson said.
🌊⚓ Welcome Home!— Southern Naval Command (@IN_HQSNC) July 5, 2026
🇮🇳 #INSSanshodhak, the fourth indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL), arrived at her home port, #Kochi, on #05Jul 26 following her commissioning on 21 Jun 26.
The ship was welcomed with a ceremonial water cannon salute and a reception by the Naval Band.… pic.twitter.com/DWR2hWdjsz
Following her commissioning, INS Sanshodhak sailed from Kolkata on her maiden voyage to Kochi, making port calls at Visakhapatnam and Chennai before reaching her home port, the statement said. On arrival in Kochi, the ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional water-cannon salute and the Naval Band in attendance.
Families of the ship's crew were also present to mark the occasion, reflecting the pride, resilience and unwavering support that remain a source of strength for the Indian Navy.
“Equipped with advanced hydrographic and oceanographic survey systems, along with an embarked helicopter capability, INS Sanshodhak offers exceptional operational flexibility. In addition to her primary role as a survey vessel, she can be deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations or configured as a hospital ship when required,” the statement said.
The spokesperson said that the vessel's induction substantially enhances the Indian Navy's hydrographic survey capabilities while reinforcing India's indigenous shipbuilding programme.
“The arrival of INS Sanshodhak at Kochi marks another important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's hydrographic survey capabilities and advancing India's maritime interests, maritime safety and strategic reach across the Indian Ocean Region,” the Navy said.
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