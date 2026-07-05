ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sanshodhak Joins Southern Naval Command In Kochi

Kochi: INS Sanshodhak, the fourth SVL of the Indian Navy, joined Southern Naval Command after arriving at her home port here on Sunday. According to a statement by the defence spokesperson, the ship, indigenously designed and built, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 21 in Kolkata, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the historic commissioning ceremony of three frontline naval platforms.

INS Sanshodhak is the second Survey Vessel Large (SVL), after INS Ikshak, to come under the Administrative and Operational Control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, the Spokesperson said.

Following her commissioning, INS Sanshodhak sailed from Kolkata on her maiden voyage to Kochi, making port calls at Visakhapatnam and Chennai before reaching her home port, the statement said. On arrival in Kochi, the ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a traditional water-cannon salute and the Naval Band in attendance.