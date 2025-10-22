ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Sahyadri Takes Part In India-Japan Maritime Exercise

New Delhi: India's indigenously built guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri has participated in a joint maritime exercise with Japan, underscoring the "strong and burgeoning" navy-to-navy interactions with that country, officials said on Wednesday.

The multi-role stealth frigate participated in the sea phase of 'JAIMEX 25' -- Japan India Maritime Exercise -- from October 16-18, and made a port call at Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday for the harbour phase.

As part of the Indian Navy's ongoing deployment in the Indo-Pacific, the Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate of its Eastern Fleet participated in the bilateral exercise.

"The sea phase of #JAIMEX 25 from 16 to 18 Oct with participation of @JMSDF_PAO ships Asahi, Oumi and Submarine Jinryu included multiple drills and exercises pertaining to Anti-Submarine Warfare, missile defence, flying operations and underway replenishment. India-Japan#BridgesofFriendship #EasternSword #SunriseFleet @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo," the India Navy posted on X.

In its post, the Navy also shared some photos and a video clip of the drills.