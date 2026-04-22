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INS Nireekshak Arrives In Sri Lanka For Operational Turnaround And Training Visit

In this image received on April 22, 2026, INS Nireekshak, the Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel of the Indian Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the 4th edition of IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, a bilateral diving exercise ( PTI )

Colombo: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Nireekshak has arrived in Sri Lanka for Operational Turnaround (OTR) and a training visit, aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation between the two neighbours, the Indian High Commission said on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the visiting ship at the port of Colombo in accordance with time-honoured naval traditions on Tuesday.

"Commanded by Commander Sailesh Kumar Tyagi, this Diving Support Vessel in Sri Lanka is set to conduct a training programme with the diving professionals of the Sri Lanka Navy," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

It said the crew is also scheduled to participate in several activities organised by the Sri Lanka Navy and visit some tourist attractions within the country.

"Strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka! INS Nireekshak arrived in Colombo for an operational turnaround and training visit. During its stay, the ship will conduct a programme with @srilanka_navy diving professionals and participate in joint activities," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

INS Nireekshak, a diving support and submarine rescue vessel of the Indian Navy, is taking part in the 4th India-Sri Lanka joint diving exercise (DIVEX 2026), a bilateral diving exercise scheduled from April 21-27.

The joint exercise will involve diving teams from both navies undertaking specialised diving operations and training to enhance interoperability, cohesion, and exchange of best practices, said a statement from the Defence Ministry of India.