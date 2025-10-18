ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Magdala Launched At Cochin Shipyard Limited

The ship will provide the Indian Navy with significant capabilities to secure our national maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The sixth vessel (Named as INS Magdala) in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) was launched on Saturday at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The ship was launched by Renu Rajaram in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A), along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and CSL.

This ship is indigenously designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Delivery of the first ship is planned end Oct 2025. ASW SWCs will augment underwater domain awareness, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Mine Laying capabilities.

Propelled by three Diesel Engine powered waterjets, these ships are equipped with role-defining sensors such as a Hull Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and firepower provided by state-of-the-art Torpedoes, Anti-Submarine Rockets, NSG-30 Gun and 12.7 mm SRCG.

Launch of Magdala is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's continued quest for self-reliance in shipbuilding, weapons, sensors and advanced communication and electronic warfare systems. With an indigenous content of over 80%, the ship will provide the Indian Navy with significant capabilities to secure our national maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.