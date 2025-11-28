ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Karmuk Close To Completing Participation In Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise

High Commission of India welcomes INS Karmuk as the 5th edition of the trilateral maritime exercise SITMEX-2025 kick-started in Singapore from November 23 to 29, 2025 ( X@HCI_Singapore )

Singapore: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk is close to completing its week-long participation in the Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX-25).

The fifth edition of SITMEX, which began on November 23 and was hosted this year by the Republic of Singapore Navy, aims to bolster maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability and strengthen the collective capability of the three navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise opened with a three-day Harbour Phase that included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges and friendly sporting events to build mutual understanding and camaraderie among participating personnel.

Naval Component Commander Commodore Nitesh Garg and INS Karmuk’s Commanding Officer called on High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule and briefed him on the ship’s visit for the ongoing maritime exercise, according to the High Commissioner on Friday.

The Indian High Commission welcomed INS Karmuk, describing it as an indigenously built Kora-class corvette, and extended best wishes to the three navies for “a productive series of professional exchanges”.