INS Ikshak To Take Part In Seychelles National Day Celebrations
INS Ikshak will participate in the National Day celebrations and engage in a series of professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces
Published : June 27, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Navy's indigenously-built Survey Vessel Large (SVL) -- INS Ikshak -- has arrived in Victoria as part of its operational deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean region and to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles.
The vessel arrived in the port of Victoria, the capital of the archipelago nation, on June 26, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles.
Officials earlier said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations.
Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. India and Seychelles enjoy a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.
The Navy spokesperson said the vessel's visit coincides with the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, "underscoring the enduring maritime partnership and close friendship between India and Seychelles".
During the port call, INS Ikshak will participate in the National Day celebrations and engage in a series of professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces, aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability.
The ship will also undertake community-outreach initiatives, including medical camps and the distribution of essential supplies, further strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties between the two countries, the spokesperson said.
As part of the visit, INS Ikshak will be open to visitors, offering an opportunity to experience the Indian Navy's capabilities and its commitment to promoting regional maritime security, safety and cooperation.
The deployment of INS Ikshak reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with friendly countries and advancing peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).
Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation at the Seychelles International Airport.
"Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," the prime minister said in a post on X.
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