ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Ikshak To Take Part In Seychelles National Day Celebrations

Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL) INS Ikshak arrives at Port Victoria, Seychelles, as part of its operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region. The ship is visiting Seychelles to participate in the country's 50th National Day celebrations and enhance maritime cooperation between the two nations. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Indian Navy's indigenously-built Survey Vessel Large (SVL) -- INS Ikshak -- has arrived in Victoria as part of its operational deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean region and to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles.

The vessel arrived in the port of Victoria, the capital of the archipelago nation, on June 26, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles.

Officials earlier said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. India and Seychelles enjoy a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The Navy spokesperson said the vessel's visit coincides with the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, "underscoring the enduring maritime partnership and close friendship between India and Seychelles".

During the port call, INS Ikshak will participate in the National Day celebrations and engage in a series of professional interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces, aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability.