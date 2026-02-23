INS Anjadip To Be Inducted Into Indian Navy On Feb 27
INS Anjadip is specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment—the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of INS Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project.
The warship will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on February 27 at a ceremony to be presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
As per a release, the commissioning of INS Anjadip highlights the nation’s accelerated progress towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, INS Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment—the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security.
The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas. The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets.
In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and search and rescue operations. The 77 meter-long ship, features a high-speed Water-Jet Propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations.
The induction of INS Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable 'Builder's Navy', said the release.
