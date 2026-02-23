ETV Bharat / bharat

INS Anjadip To Be Inducted Into Indian Navy On Feb 27

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of INS Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project.

The warship will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on February 27 at a ceremony to be presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

As per a release, the commissioning of INS Anjadip highlights the nation’s accelerated progress towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, INS Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment—the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security.