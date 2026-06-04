ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lanka Navy Welcomes INS Airavat Ship

In this image posted on June 4, 2026, the Indian Navy's INS Airavat arrives in Colombo for an operational turnaround. ( PTI )

Colombo: Indian Naval Ship Airavat was accorded a traditional welcome at the port of Colombo, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Thursday. INS Airavat was bringing along critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha from the Indian Coast Guard through a Government of India grant, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo. “Visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka aim to further strengthen the strong bonds between both friendly Navies, which is in line with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision," it said.