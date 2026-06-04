ETV Bharat / bharat

Sri Lanka Navy Welcomes INS Airavat Ship

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that the visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka aim to strengthen the bonds between both navies

INS AIRAVAT
In this image posted on June 4, 2026, the Indian Navy's INS Airavat arrives in Colombo for an operational turnaround. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Colombo: Indian Naval Ship Airavat was accorded a traditional welcome at the port of Colombo, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Thursday. INS Airavat was bringing along critical spares for the Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha from the Indian Coast Guard through a Government of India grant, said the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

“Visits by Indian Navy vessels to Sri Lanka aim to further strengthen the strong bonds between both friendly Navies, which is in line with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR vision," it said.

MAHASAGAR (Maritime Heads for Active Security And Growth for All in the Region) is the Indian Navy’s flagship outreach initiative designed to foster high-level virtual dialogue and collaboration among maritime leaders in the Indian Ocean Region and the African nations.

The Class Landing Ship Tank Airavat was on an Operational Turn Around by embarking fuel and provisions, and arrived at the Colombo port on Monday.

Commanding Officer of the Ship, Commander IP Patil, called on the Sri Lanka Navy Commander Western Naval Area and took part in professional and sports interaction with the island nation's Navy.

Also Read

  1. INS Sunayna Arrives In Sri Lanka For Operational Deployment
  2. India-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise: Personnel Execute Deep-Sea Dives Off Colombo Coast

TAGGED:

INDIAN NAVY
INDIAN COAST GUARD
INDIA SRI LANKA
SRI LANKA NAVY
INS AIRAVAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.