ETV Bharat / bharat

Innovative Drum Plantation Transforms Barren Land In Gujarat's Semiconductor Hub

Dholera (Ahmedabad): Travelling through Dholera — the emerging semiconductor hub in the country — in Ahmedabad’s coastal belt during the peak summer months can be an unforgiving experience. The semi-arid region, marked by intense solar radiation, high salinity, and barren flatlands, makes outdoor life extremely challenging. Yet, amid this harsh landscape, a lush green expanse at Block No. 29 stands out like an oasis — a remarkable example of ecological innovation transforming inhospitable land into a thriving green zone. Spread across the saline terrain are more than 3,200 trees planted using an innovative “drum plantation” technique developed by Ahmedabad Social Forestry Division of the Gujarat Forest Department.

The project has been funded by the Dholera Special Investment Region Development Authority (DSIRDA) as part of efforts to increase green cover in the rapidly developing industrial city.

The green patch has become a symbol of sustainable development in Dholera, which is emerging as the country’s semiconductor manufacturing hub. The success of the initiative is particularly significant given the region’s extremely high soil salinity and difficult climatic conditions, where even grass struggles to grow naturally.

3200 saplings of 15 different species planted

According to forest officials, over 3,200 saplings of 15 different species were planted in August 2025 using plastic drums to shield roots from excessive salinity. Within less than a year, many of the saplings have grown up to 12 feet tall — a remarkable achievement for the area.

“There were major challenges before us. The soil had extremely high electro-conductivity, low carbon content, and excessive salinity, while waterlogging lasted for six months, making plant growth nearly impossible. To overcome this, we adopted the drum plantation technique, where saplings are elevated and planted in drums filled with layers of sand, nutrient-rich soil, vermicompost, stubble, and cocopeat,” said Dr. Minal Jani, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ahmedabad Social Forestry Division.

“We created ventilation holes on both sides of the drums and embedded them about 1 foot deep in the ground. DSIRDA provided sweet water, and a drip irrigation system was installed for all saplings. Today, nearly all the trees have survived, and some have even started bearing fruits, attracting pollinators and birds,” she added.

The plantation includes 15 species such as Pilu (Salvadora persica), Kesudo (Butea monosperma), Shimalo (Bombax ceiba), Paras Piplo (Thespesia populnea), Vad (Ficus benghalensis), Pipal (Ficus religiosa), Peltophorum (Peltophorum pterocarpum), Desi Baval (Acacia nilotica), Karanj (Pongamia pinnata), Arjun (Terminalia arjuna), Goras Ambli (Pithecellobium dulce), Neem (Azadirachta indica), Gundi (Cordia dichotoma), and Tamarind (Tamarindus indica).