Four Dead As Cab Plunges Into River In Uttarkashi
SDRF and police teams are carrying out searches to ascertain if any more people were travelling in the vehicle.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Uttarkashi: At least four people died when the cab they were travelling in fell into the river near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday.
The Innova vehicle, carrying a commercial registration number UK08TA6040, went out of control and fell into a deep ditch, rolling down into the river. Officials said the accident occurred around 20 metres ahead of Gangnani Dharmakund. While four bodies have been recovered from the riverside, search is on to confirm if there were more people in the vehicle.
Police, SDRF and 108 emergency ambulance service teams immediately left for the scene as soon as they were informed about the accident. The rescue and relief teams reached the spot and started searching the riverbank and surrounding area.
"During the rescue operation, the teams found the bodies of four people. SDRF and police teams are searching for other people," Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusai said.
"In view of the possibility of other people riding in the vehicle, the search operation is ongoing in the river. The actual number of missing people and dead in the accident will be known only after the completion of the rescue operation," he added.
The rescue and search teams are working in challenging conditions due to the remoteness of the accident site and the rapid flow of the river. The Disaster Management Centre and medical teams have also been placed on high alert to ensure that any survivors rescued from the river receive immediate first aid and are transported to hospitals.
"An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The district administration is also working to contact the families of the victims," another official said.
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