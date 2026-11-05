ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Dead As Cab Plunges Into River In Uttarkashi

At least four dead as cab falls into river in Uttarkashi ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: At least four people died when the cab they were travelling in fell into the river near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday.

The Innova vehicle, carrying a commercial registration number UK08TA6040, went out of control and fell into a deep ditch, rolling down into the river. Officials said the accident occurred around 20 metres ahead of Gangnani Dharmakund. While four bodies have been recovered from the riverside, search is on to confirm if there were more people in the vehicle.

Police, SDRF and 108 emergency ambulance service teams immediately left for the scene as soon as they were informed about the accident. The rescue and relief teams reached the spot and started searching the riverbank and surrounding area. Mangled remains of the cab (ETV Bharat) "During the rescue operation, the teams found the bodies of four people. SDRF and police teams are searching for other people," Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusai said.