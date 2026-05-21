ETV Bharat / bharat

Injectable Cosmetic Products Not Permitted Under Law, Says Drug Regulator CDSCO

New Delhi: Cosmetic products supplied in injectable form do not fall under the definition of cosmetics under the law and are not permitted for use by consumers, professionals or aesthetic clinics, the central drug regulator has made it clear.

The advisory by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) comes amid the growing popularity of injectable aesthetic procedures being promoted as "cosmetic" treatments in beauty clinics and wellness centres across the country. The clarification is aimed at preventing misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes and ensuring consumer safety, particularly as non-surgical aesthetic procedures gain popularity in urban centres and through social media promotion, a source said.

The move also seeks to curb misleading advertising and unauthorised cosmetic practices by clinics and individuals. In the public notice issued on May 18, the regulator said that cosmetics are intended only to be "rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed" on the body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering appearance.