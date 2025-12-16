Infosys To Set Up Permanent Campus In Visakhapatnam, 20 Acres Allotted At Endada
After attracting massive data centre investments, Visakhapatnam is now poised to welcome Infosys, strengthening its position as a fast-growing IT destination.
Amaravati: Global IT major Infosys is set to establish a permanent campus in Visakhapatnam, giving a boost to Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions of emerging as a major technology hub. The state government has, in-principle, agreed to allot 20 acres of land at Endada for the project, and discussions between government officials and company representatives have reportedly concluded.
According to official sources, an announcement regarding the Infosys campus is likely to be made later this month. Final negotiations are also underway on the incentives to be extended by the government, while officials are examining proposals submitted by the company related to infrastructure support.
Infosys and its subsidiaries currently operate campuses in nearly 50 countries across the world. In South India, the company already has major campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka, as well as in Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. With the decision to set up a campus in Visakhapatnam, Infosys will now have a presence in all southern states.
The Andhra Pradesh government had initiated talks with Infosys around two months ago regarding the proposed campus. At present, Infosys is operating from a temporary facility at IT Hills in Visakhapatnam. The new permanent campus is expected to significantly expand its footprint and employment potential in the region.
Speculation around the development intensified after IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh posted a cryptic post in X stating, “#Vizag, get ready. The world champions are coming this month. Any guesses who?” The tweet has since been widely interpreted as a reference to Infosys’s decision to set up a permanent campus in the city.
Visakhapatnam has been witnessing a surge in investments by major technology companies, particularly in the data centre segment. Google has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government to establish a 1,000-megawatt data centre with an investment of Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Minister Lokesh has announced that the foundation stone for the project will be laid in March.
Reliance Industries has also signed an agreement with the state to set up a 1,000 MW data centre worth Rs 1 lakh crore, while Sify has begun work on a 500 MW data centre in the region.
In addition to data centres, leading IT service companies are expanding their operations in Visakhapatnam. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is close to completing work on its temporary campus at Millennium Towers and is expected to begin operations soon with a seating capacity of around 1,200.
Cognizant has already inaugurated a temporary campus with seating for 800 employees and has laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus buildings. Meanwhile, Accenture has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a campus in Visakhapatnam, with land allocation already completed. The company is preparing to commence operations from a temporary facility in the near future.
