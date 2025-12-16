ETV Bharat / bharat

Infosys To Set Up Permanent Campus In Visakhapatnam, 20 Acres Allotted At Endada

Amaravati: Global IT major Infosys is set to establish a permanent campus in Visakhapatnam, giving a boost to Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions of emerging as a major technology hub. The state government has, in-principle, agreed to allot 20 acres of land at Endada for the project, and discussions between government officials and company representatives have reportedly concluded.

According to official sources, an announcement regarding the Infosys campus is likely to be made later this month. Final negotiations are also underway on the incentives to be extended by the government, while officials are examining proposals submitted by the company related to infrastructure support.

Infosys and its subsidiaries currently operate campuses in nearly 50 countries across the world. In South India, the company already has major campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka, as well as in Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. With the decision to set up a campus in Visakhapatnam, Infosys will now have a presence in all southern states.

The Andhra Pradesh government had initiated talks with Infosys around two months ago regarding the proposed campus. At present, Infosys is operating from a temporary facility at IT Hills in Visakhapatnam. The new permanent campus is expected to significantly expand its footprint and employment potential in the region.