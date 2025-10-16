'Not Relevant To Us': Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Opt Out of Karnataka Caste Census
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said the caste census is voluntary and one can't be compelled if he/she declines to participate in it.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Bengaluru Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, have declined to take part in the caste-based socio-economic survey, which is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.
In a self-attested letter submitted to the commission, the Murthy couple stated that they and their family members would not be participating in the survey. The letter, addressed to the Commission, said: “We and our family will not participate in the census, and we confirm it through this letter.”
Explaining their stand, the couple clarified that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not contribute to the objectives of the survey. “We do not belong to any of the backward castes, so the government would not gain anything from our participation. Survey is irrelevant to us. Therefore, we are not taking part in this exercise,” Narayana Murthy wrote in his letter.
The couple also mentioned that their decision was based on “personal reasons” and expressed their unwillingness to share any further details.
The socio-economic survey, often referred to as the “caste census,” is being conducted by the Congress-led Karnataka government to collect detailed data on caste, income, education and other socio-economic indicators across the state. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is the nodal body managing the exercise, which includes 60 primary questions and 20 sub-questions.
When asked about Murthys’ decision, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the survey was voluntary. “This is a personal matter. We cannot compel anyone to participate. It’s their choice,” he said while responding to media queries.
Meanwhile, the state government has extended the deadline for the caste census, as the survey could not be completed by the earlier deadline of October 7. It will now conclude statewide by October 12 and in Bengaluru by October 24. To ensure smooth completion, schools have been instructed to function on a half-day schedule from 8 am to 1 pm.
As of early October 2025, officials said that around 83 per cent of households, around 1.22 crore out of Karnataka’s total 1.43 crore, have been covered under the survey. However, it remains unclear how many households, like that of the Murthys, have chosen not to participate.
