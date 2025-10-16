ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Relevant To Us': Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy, Wife Sudha Opt Out of Karnataka Caste Census

Bengaluru Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, have declined to take part in the caste-based socio-economic survey, which is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

In a self-attested letter submitted to the commission, the Murthy couple stated that they and their family members would not be participating in the survey. The letter, addressed to the Commission, said: “We and our family will not participate in the census, and we confirm it through this letter.”

Explaining their stand, the couple clarified that they do not belong to any backward category and that their inclusion would not contribute to the objectives of the survey. “We do not belong to any of the backward castes, so the government would not gain anything from our participation. Survey is irrelevant to us. Therefore, we are not taking part in this exercise,” Narayana Murthy wrote in his letter.

The couple also mentioned that their decision was based on “personal reasons” and expressed their unwillingness to share any further details.