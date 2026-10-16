ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Inform Nadia District Administration A Day Before Visit’, SC Tells Mahua Moitra On Accommodation Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked TMC MP Mahua Moitra to inform the Nadia district administration a day prior to her visit there to enable them to make necessary arrangements including accommodation according to protocol and orally observed that “These are not the issues which should come to the court.” Moitra is the MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. "These are not the issues which should come to the court. What is required is a small SOP (Standard operating procedure)," the bench observed orally.

The bench passed the order while hearing Moitra's plea. The TMC MP’s plea flagged the issue concerning a September 1 circular from the district administration which asked MPs and MLAs to give at least three to four days' prior notice before their proposed visit to enable the administration to make appropriate arrangements.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Moitra, said the September 1 circular was targeted at her. He also said that, according to protocol, an MP ranks higher than the chief secretary.

Moitra alleged that Nadia district administration officials evicted her from a Circuit House in August despite a room being allotted to her at the state-owned property.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the West Bengal government, contended that no officer asked Moitra to vacate the premises and that all courtesies had been extended to her.