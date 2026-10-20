ETV Bharat / bharat

Influencer-model Shraddha Dubey, Her Sister Among 3 Arrested For UP Businessman's Murder

Social media influencer and model Shraddha Dubey among three arrested in murder case. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Police on Tuesday arrested social media influencer and model Shraddha Dubey, her sister, among three people in the murder of a Lucknow businessman from Nagpur.

The arrest of the two sisters was made in a joint operation which was carried out by the UP STF, Lucknow Police and Nagpur Police.

Police arrested Shraddha, the prime accused in the Shiva Sharma murder case, along with her sister, Rashmi, and their driver, Danish, in Nagpur.

Shiva had died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area.

A case was registered against Shraddha based on a complaint filed by Shiva’s mother. Earlier, it was claimed that the model had been located in Nepal. The police had been searching for her after the crime.

In a press release, the police said that a case was registered at the Hazratganj police station on October 9, 2026, based on a written complaint filed by the complainant, Ranjana Sharma.

A reward of ₹50,000 each had been announced for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

On October 20, a joint team from the Lucknow Police and the UP STF, with the assistance of the Nagpur Police, arrested the three accused, police said.