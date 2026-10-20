Influencer-model Shraddha Dubey, Her Sister Among 3 Arrested For UP Businessman's Murder
A reward of ₹50,000 each had been announced for information leading to arrest of absconding accused.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Lucknow: Police on Tuesday arrested social media influencer and model Shraddha Dubey, her sister, among three people in the murder of a Lucknow businessman from Nagpur.
The arrest of the two sisters was made in a joint operation which was carried out by the UP STF, Lucknow Police and Nagpur Police.
Police arrested Shraddha, the prime accused in the Shiva Sharma murder case, along with her sister, Rashmi, and their driver, Danish, in Nagpur.
Shiva had died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartment, located near Balu Adda in the Hazratganj area.
A case was registered against Shraddha based on a complaint filed by Shiva’s mother. Earlier, it was claimed that the model had been located in Nepal. The police had been searching for her after the crime.
In a press release, the police said that a case was registered at the Hazratganj police station on October 9, 2026, based on a written complaint filed by the complainant, Ranjana Sharma.
A reward of ₹50,000 each had been announced for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.
On October 20, a joint team from the Lucknow Police and the UP STF, with the assistance of the Nagpur Police, arrested the three accused, police said.
The Police Commissionerate had earlier announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for the three accused, which was later doubled, and had also issued non-bailable warrants against them.
The post-mortem report of the deceased has documented 11 external injuries on the body and revealed damage to the liver and spleen, as well as the rupture of both lungs. A fracture had also been caused to the pelvic bone on the right side.
Doctors had noted that the cause of death was shock and excessive blood loss resulting from these severe injuries.
Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said that the Lucknow Police and the UP STF, in a joint operation with the Nagpur Police, arrested the trio.
He added that the three accused are being presented before a court in Nagpur to obtain transit remand. “Once the remand is granted, they will be brought to Lucknow, where further legal proceedings will take place.”
Meanwhile, in a video, Shraddha has denied the murder allegations and claimed that Shiva’s death was a suicide.
According to Amitabh Yash, ADG (Law and Order) and head of the STF, Shraddha was well-versed in police operational methods, which enabled her to evade arrest after the crime.
Also Read