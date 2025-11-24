'Inflicts Upon The Accused Indelible Stigma And Grave Injustice': SC On Misuse Of Rape Case
A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan quashed an FIR in an alleged rape case while setting aside Bombay High Court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said to convert every sour relationship into an offence of rape not only trivialises the seriousness of the offence but also inflicts upon the accused indelible stigma and grave injustice.
A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan made several observations regarding the misuse of rape case, while quashing an FIR in an alleged rape case. Justice Nagarathna, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said this court is conscious of the societal context in which, in a country such as ours, the institution of marriage holds deep social and cultural significance.
She said it is, therefore, not uncommon for a woman to repose complete faith in her partner and to consent to physical intimacy on the assurance that such a relationship would culminate in a lawful and socially recognised marriage.
In such circumstances, the promise of marriage becomes the very foundation of her consent, rendering it conditional rather than absolute, she added.
Justice Nagarathna stressed that it is, thus, conceivable that such consent may stand vitiated where it is established that the promise of marriage was illusory, made in bad faith, and with no genuine intention of fulfilment, solely to exploit the woman. "The law must remain sensitive to such genuine cases where trust has been breached, and dignity violated, lest the protective scope of Section 376 of the IPC be reduced to a mere formality for those truly aggrieved", said Justice Nagarathna.
The bench said this court has, on numerous occasions, taken note of the disquieting tendency wherein failed or broken relationships is given the colour of criminality. The bench emphasised that the offence of rape, being of the gravest kind, must be invoked only in cases where there exists genuine sexual violence, coercion, or absence of free consent.
"To convert every sour relationship into an offence of rape not only trivialises the seriousness of the offence but also inflicts upon the accused indelible stigma and grave injustice. Such instances transcend the realm of mere personal discord. The misuse of the criminal justice machinery in this regard is a matter of profound concern and calls for condemnation", it said.
The bench said the invocation of this principle must rest upon credible evidence and concrete facts, and not on unsubstantiated allegations or moral conjecture.
The bench noted that the present case is not a case where the appellant lured a woman solely for physical pleasures and then vanished, instead the relationship continued for a period of three long years, which is a considerable period of time. The bench said they remained close and emotionally involved. "In such cases, physical intimacy that occurred during the course of a functioning relationship cannot be retrospectively branded as instances of offence of rape merely because the relationship failed to culminate in marriage", it said.
"Upon a careful consideration of the record in the present case, we are unable to discern any material that would warrant the invocation of Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC. The facts of the present case unmistakably indicate that it is a classic instance of a consensual relationship having subsequently turned acrimonious", said the apex court.
The bench noted that the appellant has unequivocally asserted that, during the subsistence of the relationship, no grievance or allegation was ever raised by the woman regarding the absence of consent in their physical relations. The appellant argued that it was only upon his refusal to fulfil her demand for payment of the sum of Rs 1.50 lakh that the present criminal proceedings came to be instituted.
The apex court’s verdict came on an appeal filed by a man challenging a March 2025 order of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench of the Bombay High Court. The High Court had dismissed his application seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged in August 2024 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.
The apex court decided to quash the FIR and the charge sheet filed in the case and allowed the appeal, while setting aside the order of the High Court. The prosecution had argued that the woman had filed a complaint against her husband and later initiated proceedings against him seeking alimony/maintenance.
The bench noted that in connection with the said proceedings, she was introduced to the appellant and over a period of time, they developed a close relationship.
The bench noted that the man had expressed his desire to marry her, but owing to her troubled marital past, she declined the proposal. It was claimed that the woman got pregnant, and the pregnancy was terminated, and later, when she insisted on marriage, but the man refused.
