'Inflicts Upon The Accused Indelible Stigma And Grave Injustice': SC On Misuse Of Rape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said to convert every sour relationship into an offence of rape not only trivialises the seriousness of the offence but also inflicts upon the accused indelible stigma and grave injustice.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan made several observations regarding the misuse of rape case, while quashing an FIR in an alleged rape case. Justice Nagarathna, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said this court is conscious of the societal context in which, in a country such as ours, the institution of marriage holds deep social and cultural significance.

She said it is, therefore, not uncommon for a woman to repose complete faith in her partner and to consent to physical intimacy on the assurance that such a relationship would culminate in a lawful and socially recognised marriage.

In such circumstances, the promise of marriage becomes the very foundation of her consent, rendering it conditional rather than absolute, she added.

Justice Nagarathna stressed that it is, thus, conceivable that such consent may stand vitiated where it is established that the promise of marriage was illusory, made in bad faith, and with no genuine intention of fulfilment, solely to exploit the woman. "The law must remain sensitive to such genuine cases where trust has been breached, and dignity violated, lest the protective scope of Section 376 of the IPC be reduced to a mere formality for those truly aggrieved", said Justice Nagarathna.

The bench said this court has, on numerous occasions, taken note of the disquieting tendency wherein failed or broken relationships is given the colour of criminality. The bench emphasised that the offence of rape, being of the gravest kind, must be invoked only in cases where there exists genuine sexual violence, coercion, or absence of free consent.

"To convert every sour relationship into an offence of rape not only trivialises the seriousness of the offence but also inflicts upon the accused indelible stigma and grave injustice. Such instances transcend the realm of mere personal discord. The misuse of the criminal justice machinery in this regard is a matter of profound concern and calls for condemnation", it said.

The bench said the invocation of this principle must rest upon credible evidence and concrete facts, and not on unsubstantiated allegations or moral conjecture.