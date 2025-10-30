After Cough Syrups, Infant Milk Powder: Sample Of Faridabad's Nutrimed Healthcare Product Found Unsafe
The milk powder is recommended for infants up to 6 months of age. Company owner cries foul, says could be ploy by foreign firms.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Faridabad: Haryana's Food Safety Department has reported that a sample of infant milk powder produced by Nutrimed Healthcare, located in Faridabad's Industrial Model Township (IMT), has been found unsafe, putting infants at risk of issues related to thyroid and weight gain.
The company under scrutiny produces milk powder that is recommended for newborns under the age of six months. It sells this powder across India and exports it to 20 other countries.
The Food Safety Department said after the lab report of a sample collected from the factory around Diwali confirmed this, it issued a notice to the company, seeking a response. The company will now be included in the investigation.
This news has raised concerns among administrators and parents, as contaminated milk powder can prove fatal to children's health. Nutrimed's milk powder reportedly weakens the immunity of infants.
Food Safety Department official Prithvi Singh said, "On the occasion of Diwali, the department collected 67 food samples for testing. We've received reports for 18 of these samples, three of which have been declared unsafe, including a sample of infant milk powder. The report clearly states that this product, manufactured by Nutrimed Healthcare company, violated prescribed standards, which is why it has been classified as 'unsafe'. This milk powder is specifically used to feed infants between 0 and 6 months of age, making the lack of quality a very serious matter."
Singh also said, "The department has issued a notice to the company, seeking clarification, and has sent the full report to the higher authorities for further action. If the company's response is unsatisfactory, strict legal action will be taken under the Food Safety Act."
Not only has the Faridabad case raised concerns locally, but also nationally, as the product is related to the health of infants. The department has urged people to check the name and FSSAI license number of the manufacturing company when purchasing products for children.
Nutrimed owner T N Tiwari said, "This could be a ploy by foreign firms, as we compete with multinational companies. We'll appeal to the department for re-inspection."
