After Cough Syrups, Infant Milk Powder: Sample Of Faridabad's Nutrimed Healthcare Product Found Unsafe

Faridabad: Haryana's Food Safety Department has reported that a sample of infant milk powder produced by Nutrimed Healthcare, located in Faridabad's Industrial Model Township (IMT), has been found unsafe, putting infants at risk of issues related to thyroid and weight gain.

The company under scrutiny produces milk powder that is recommended for newborns under the age of six months. It sells this powder across India and exports it to 20 other countries.

The Food Safety Department said after the lab report of a sample collected from the factory around Diwali confirmed this, it issued a notice to the company, seeking a response. The company will now be included in the investigation.

This news has raised concerns among administrators and parents, as contaminated milk powder can prove fatal to children's health. Nutrimed's milk powder reportedly weakens the immunity of infants.