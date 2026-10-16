Infant Allegedly Abducted From GTB Hospital In Delhi, FIR Registered
The one-and-a-half-month-old boy had been brought to the hospital for treatment on October 15, the FIR registered at GTB Enclave police station said.
By PTI
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
New Delhi: An infant was allegedly abducted from the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in northeast Delhi after a woman struck up a conversation with the child's mother and disappeared with the baby when she went to fetch water, according to an FIR.
The one-and-a-half-month-old boy had been brought to the hospital for treatment on October 15, the FIR registered at GTB Enclave police station said.
The hospital sources, however, said that they had no such report with them. According to the complaint, the mother arrived at the hospital around 10.30 am and took the infant to its maternal and child health building. After consulting a doctor and collecting the prescribed medicines from the hospital pharmacy, she sat outside with her son as it was raining heavily.
A woman wearing a black burqa approached her and asked where she lived. When the mother said she lived in C-3 Block, Nand Nagri, the woman claimed to reside in the same area, the FIR stated.
The woman allegedly refused to provide drinking water when the mother asked for it. Around 12.30 pm, the mother left her son with the woman and went to fetch water.
When she returned, both the infant and the woman were missing, according to the complaint.
The infant had been wrapped in a pink blanket with a white strip along its side, the FIR said. The mother searched the surrounding area but could not find her son, after which she approached the police.
An FIR has been registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with kidnapping. An assistant sub-inspector has been assigned the investigation, the document showed.
Read more