ETV Bharat / bharat

Infant Allegedly Abducted From GTB Hospital In Delhi, FIR Registered

New Delhi: An infant was allegedly abducted from the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in northeast Delhi after a woman struck up a conversation with the child's mother and disappeared with the baby when she went to fetch water, according to an FIR.

The one-and-a-half-month-old boy had been brought to the hospital for treatment on October 15, the FIR registered at GTB Enclave police station said.

The hospital sources, however, said that they had no such report with them. According to the complaint, the mother arrived at the hospital around 10.30 am and took the infant to its maternal and child health building. After consulting a doctor and collecting the prescribed medicines from the hospital pharmacy, she sat outside with her son as it was raining heavily.

A woman wearing a black burqa approached her and asked where she lived. When the mother said she lived in C-3 Block, Nand Nagri, the woman claimed to reside in the same area, the FIR stated.

The woman allegedly refused to provide drinking water when the mother asked for it. Around 12.30 pm, the mother left her son with the woman and went to fetch water.