Inequality On Rise, Welfare In Retreat: Cong Slams Govt On State Of Economy

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the Economic Survey and the presentation of the Union Budget, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the numbers the government has been presenting and claimed that "inequality is on the rise" with welfare in "retreat".

The opposition party's Research Department released a report on the state of the economy a day before the budget session of Parliament and said it was important to lay bare "facts" before the people as the government would roll out its "propaganda" through the President's address to both Houses, Economic Survey and the Union Budget.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department chairman Rajeev Gowda along with party colleague Amitabh Dubey released the party's flagship annual report, "Inequality on the rise, Welfare in Retreat - Real State of the Economy 2026". Addressing a press conference with Dubey, Gowda wondered whether the Modi government's numbers can be believed.

"The IMF gave India's statistics a C grade. 0.5 per cent inflation rate is not the reality of people's lives. Former Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian calculates that GDP figures are at least 2.5 per cent higher than actual reality," he said. In 2024, the government's production metric for GDP showed 9.2 per cent GDP growth, 47 per cent higher than GDP by expenditure metric of 4.9 per cent, Gowda said.

"In the first half of 2025-26, manufacturing reportedly grew at 8.4 per cent. But the Index of Eight Core Industries showed only 2.9 per cent growth," he said. Gowda slammed the government over the falling value of the rupee, saying the rupee has been Asia's worst performing currency in 2025.

"In 4 of 10 months of 2025, net FDI was negative. More investors withdrew money and more Indian money was invested abroad compared to foreign investments into India," he said. Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, share of workers in manufacturing fell from 12.1 per cent to 11.4 per cent, he said.