In Kerala SIR Hearings, Low Ineligible Voter Count; Alappuzha Becomes First District to Complete Process
By Monday, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts also completed all SIR hearings, with state expecting to wrap up process by February 12.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Alappuzha: Kerala's Alappuzha has become the first district to complete all procedures related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. District Collector Alex Varghese, IAS, announced that the district achieved this new milestone on Monday. Out of the 16.16 lakh voters in the district who were included in the SIR draft roll, 14.71 lakh voters were successfully linked with the 2002 electoral roll.
Additionally, SIR procedures were finalised by conducting hearings and verifying documents for 1,45,411 voters who could not be linked to the 2002 list, as well as for 1,10,683 voters whose information showed discrepancies.
Following the completion of the verification, 16,12,110 people qualified for the final electoral roll. A total of 4,438 voters were disqualified due to death, relocation, or other reasons. The final electoral roll, including new applicants, will be published on February 21.
The Collector said this was made possible by providing daily instructions and evaluating progress among BLOs, Village Officers (BLO supervisors), Deputy Tehsildars (Additional AEROs), Tehsildars (AEROs), and Deputy Collectors (EROs). Weekly meetings with representatives of political parties were held at the district and constituency levels regarding the SIR procedures. The Collector noted that this achievement was secured with the cooperation of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone from the BLOs to all officials involved in the SIR process.
Ineligible Voter Count Low
Later on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, announced that the SIR hearing process has also been completed in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. The hearings revealed that the number of ineligible voters is very low. So far, only 28,158 voters have been identified as ineligible across the three districts. This includes 3,522 deceased voters, 1,361 individuals who relinquished their Indian citizenship, and 23,275 who have relocated.
Verification was completed for 2.56 lakh cases in Alappuzha, 4.77 lakh cases in Thiruvananthapuram, and 3.93 lakh cases in Ernakulam. The Election Commission has decided to complete all SIR hearings across Kerala within two days. To date, hearing procedures for over 36.02 lakh people have been completed statewide.
Kuttanad Ranks First
Kuttanad Assembly constituency within Alappuzha became the first in the state to successfully complete the SIR procedures. Out of the 1,50,189 voters included in the SIR draft electoral roll, hearings were conducted for 7,057 individuals who could not be linked to the 2002 SIR list, and 15,323 individuals with logical discrepancies. Following a meticulous verification of documents and successful uploading, all procedures were completed in a time-bound manner. Eligibility was ensured for 1,49,658 individuals in the final electoral roll. Additionally, 531 people were disqualified due to reasons, including death and relocation.
In other districts, including Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, the hearing process is in its final stages. Election officials aim to complete all hearings across the state by February 12. Statewide, hearings have been completed for 36.02 lakh entries so far.
Through these hearings, 28,158 individuals have been removed from the list. Among them, 3,522 are deceased, 1,361 have acquired foreign citizenship, and 23,275 have relocated. The Central Election Commission clarified that this mission aims to ensure a transparent electoral roll, free from double entries and fake voters, ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections.
Also Read:
- Over 19,000 In 45 Days: Amid SIR, Surge In Domicile Certificate Applications At Kolkata Municipal Corporation
- EC To SC: Systematic Attempts Being Made To Derail, Paralyze And Frustrate The SIR Exercise In WB
- ‘Speedy Means Of Communication’, ECI Justifies Use Of WhatsApp In West Bengal SIR
- Supreme Court Extends SIR Scrutiny Deadline By One Week; Political War Of Words Erupts in Bengal