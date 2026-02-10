ETV Bharat / bharat

In Kerala SIR Hearings, Low Ineligible Voter Count; Alappuzha Becomes First District to Complete Process

Alappuzha: Kerala's Alappuzha has become the first district to complete all procedures related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. District Collector Alex Varghese, IAS, announced that the district achieved this new milestone on Monday. Out of the 16.16 lakh voters in the district who were included in the SIR draft roll, 14.71 lakh voters were successfully linked with the 2002 electoral roll.

Additionally, SIR procedures were finalised by conducting hearings and verifying documents for 1,45,411 voters who could not be linked to the 2002 list, as well as for 1,10,683 voters whose information showed discrepancies.

Following the completion of the verification, 16,12,110 people qualified for the final electoral roll. A total of 4,438 voters were disqualified due to death, relocation, or other reasons. The final electoral roll, including new applicants, will be published on February 21.

The Collector said this was made possible by providing daily instructions and evaluating progress among BLOs, Village Officers (BLO supervisors), Deputy Tehsildars (Additional AEROs), Tehsildars (AEROs), and Deputy Collectors (EROs). Weekly meetings with representatives of political parties were held at the district and constituency levels regarding the SIR procedures. The Collector noted that this achievement was secured with the cooperation of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone from the BLOs to all officials involved in the SIR process.

Ineligible Voter Count Low

Later on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, announced that the SIR hearing process has also been completed in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. The hearings revealed that the number of ineligible voters is very low. So far, only 28,158 voters have been identified as ineligible across the three districts. This includes 3,522 deceased voters, 1,361 individuals who relinquished their Indian citizenship, and 23,275 who have relocated.