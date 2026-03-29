ETV Bharat / bharat

Ineligible To Teach, Yet Trusted To Run Elections? West Bengal SSC Scam-Affected Teachers Raise Questions

Kolkata: Teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their job following a court verdict, interacting with each other during a protest outside West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office demanding their jobs back, in Kolkata, Monday night, April 21, 2025. ( File/PTI )

Kolkata: Ahead of crucial assembly elections in West Bengal, thousands of teachers who were left jobless after their appointments were scrapped in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam are now caught in a serious contradiction. Although declared ineligible to teach, they have been entrusted with the critical responsibility of overseeing the polls.

Nearly 26,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff were cancelled following directions from the Supreme Court over allegations of cash-for-jobs.

While a section of 15,404 teachers who were found “not specifically tainted” was allowed temporary relief to continue until August 31 and sit for a fresh SSC exam, many have now failed to qualify, leaving their employment status uncertain.

Amid the uncertainty, several of these teachers have been assigned election duties for the upcoming Bengal assembly polls, triggering sharp reactions from those affected.

Kolkata: School teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, stage a protest in front of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (File/PTI)

Teachers said the situation showed a “serious contradiction” in the system. “If we are considered ineligible, why are we being trusted with election duties? And if we are trusted, why were our jobs taken away?” Amit Ranjan Bhuiya, an affected teacher, asked.