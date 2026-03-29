Ineligible To Teach, Yet Trusted To Run Elections? West Bengal SSC Scam-Affected Teachers Raise Questions
Thousands of teachers caught in the West Bengal SSC scam face uncertainty as they lose jobs yet are assigned crucial election roles, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of crucial assembly elections in West Bengal, thousands of teachers who were left jobless after their appointments were scrapped in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam are now caught in a serious contradiction. Although declared ineligible to teach, they have been entrusted with the critical responsibility of overseeing the polls.
Nearly 26,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff were cancelled following directions from the Supreme Court over allegations of cash-for-jobs.
While a section of 15,404 teachers who were found “not specifically tainted” was allowed temporary relief to continue until August 31 and sit for a fresh SSC exam, many have now failed to qualify, leaving their employment status uncertain.
Amid the uncertainty, several of these teachers have been assigned election duties for the upcoming Bengal assembly polls, triggering sharp reactions from those affected.
Teachers said the situation showed a “serious contradiction” in the system. “If we are considered ineligible, why are we being trusted with election duties? And if we are trusted, why were our jobs taken away?” Amit Ranjan Bhuiya, an affected teacher, asked.
Satyabrata Jana expressed similar concerns, saying the “lack of clarity” has left them in distress as they are losing confidence in the system. “We respect the law, but when it cannot clearly distinguish between eligible and ineligible candidates, serious questions arise. We are being labelled ineligible, yet entrusted with conducting elections,” he said.
Some teachers claimed that the government’s reliance on them for poll duties reflects implicit trust in their competence. “We conducted previous elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. If the system trusts us with such responsibility, why the hesitation in reinstating us?” said Rakesh Alam.
Many teachers alleged that the double standards of the administration have also taken a heavy toll on their psychology. They are even reluctant to take up election duties but feel compelled due to administrative pressure and the risk of further complications.
“We are not mentally prepared, but we have little choice,” said Bhuiya.
Another teacher, Moumita Gayen, said that the confusion over their status led to a difficult situation for them. “But we continue to work, as we are still on the government payroll,” she said.
Teachers' bodies have also slammed the government over the move, calling it “unjust”. “Authorities should resolve the status of affected teachers before assigning them key roles in the electoral process. This is unfair. Those found eligible should be reinstated with dignity,” said Kinkar Adhikari of the Educationists’ Unity Forum.
With elections approaching, the fallout of the SSC row has brought frustration among thousands of teachers, caught between court rulings and administrative decisions.
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