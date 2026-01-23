ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: Industry Optimistic, Says FICCI Survey

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Additional Secretary D. Anandan and others during the Pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories, in New Delhi, Saturday, January 10, 2026 ( IANS )

When asked about the key macroeconomic themes likely to shape the Budget, job creation emerged as the top priority, with 71 per cent of respondents identifying it as the central focus. This was followed by a strong expectation of continued emphasis on capital expenditure, cited by 61 per cent, while 54 per cent believe that export promotion will feature prominently in the Budget.

A large majority of respondents — close to 80 per cent of survey participants — expressed optimism about India’s growth outlook, ahead of Budget 2026. Nearly 50 per cent expect the economy to record a GDP growth rate of 7-8 per cent in the next fiscal. Industry members also expect the government to stay committed to fiscal consolidation. About 42 per cent of respondents believe the government will meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in FY 2025-26, reflecting confidence in prudent macroeconomic management.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has released its Pre-Budget Survey, offering insights into growth expectations and outlining priority areas where industry seeks policy support in the forthcoming Budget.

New Delhi: As preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27 gather momentum, industry sentiment points to sustained confidence in India’s economic trajectory. Despite ongoing global volatility, corporate leaders remain upbeat about domestic growth prospects and expect policy continuity in fiscal management, investment led expansion and reform driven competitiveness.

In terms of sectoral priorities, most participants expect the government to focus on infrastructure (59 per cent), followed by manufacturing (51 per cent) and defence (37 per cent), in the upcoming Budget. On policy priorities, 57 per cent of respondents called for further easing of compliances, while 56 per cent highlighted the need for stronger support for research and development as a key thrust area.

The survey also underscores that simplification of customs procedures remains a major concern for industry. An overwhelming 90 per cent of respondents identified simplification of customs regulations and processes as the most critical policy requirement, while nearly 70 per cent stressed the importance of continuing the rationalisation of customs duties.

According to FICCI, industry leaders also believe that government must continue to lay thrust on manufacturing and capex. Setting up of a mega electronics industrial cluster to co-locate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms, and component suppliers, will be important to give a further push to this strategic sector.

Equally important is to lay thrust on defence manufacturing. The FICCI survey says government must enhance the capital outlay share in defence allocations to 30 per cent, in order to modernise frontline assets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones), counter-UAV systems, electronic warfare (EW) systems and AI-enabled capabilities. Additionally, enhancing the outlay on the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing drones to Rs 1,000 crore, and establishing a Rs 1,000 crore drone R&D fund, will give a boost to this emerging sector.

Trade Facilitation, Export Incentives, Simplified Regulations

Besides this, given the rising global trade frictions, respondents emphasised that to strengthen India’s export performance and integration into global value chains, there is a need to streamline trade facilitation and customs processes, reduce logistics and port-related bottlenecks, and strengthen export incentives and refund mechanisms. It is recommended that to improve export competitiveness, the Budget enhances allocations under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme.

According to FICCI, industry also looks forward to announcements related to reforms in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) policy, and further rationalisation of customs tariffs in the Budget. For example, customs tariffs can be further rationalised by converging rate slabs to three levels, which would significantly simplify the system, bring certainty and reduce compliance costs.