Industry Must Invest, Innovate; Take Advantage Of Budget Announcements: Modi

In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses a post-Budget webinar on 'Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat'. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the industry to come forward with investment and innovation, and exhorted financial institutions to help them with practical solutions and strengthen market confidence.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat', Modi said when government, industry and knowledge partners come together, "reforms translate into results", and "announcements on paper turn into achievements on the ground".

In the last one decade, the government has emphasized infrastructure, he said, adding that public capex has increased from Rs 2 lakh crore 11 years ago, to over Rs 12 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2026-27.

This high capex allocation is a signal to the private sector to come forward with new vigour, Modi said, adding that the industry should take advantage of all the 2026-27 Budget announcements. "India Inc should come forward with fresh investment, innovation; financial institutions should help design practical solutions and improve market confidence," Modi said.