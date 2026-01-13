ETV Bharat / bharat

Industry-Led Curricula, PhD Reforms Key To National Goals: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Calling for a decisive shift in India’s higher technical education ecosystem, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday stressed that curricula across premier technological institutions must be aligned with national priorities and emerging industry needs.

Chairing the 13th meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) at Bharat Mandapam, the Minister advocated industry-centric PhD programmes and the creation of industry-led curriculum committees to prepare students for 21st-century job roles.

The high-level meeting, held on January 13, 2026, brought together chairpersons and directors of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), along with policymakers, academic leaders and industry representatives. The council meeting was preceded by the 3rd meeting of the Standing Committee of the IISERs.

Reviewing presentations on improving academic quality, governance efficiency, innovation and entrepreneurship, Pradhan underlined the need for institutions to evolve as hubs of applied education and future-ready workforce development. “Our curriculum must be aligned with national priorities. Our PhD programmes must be industry-centric,” he said, urging institutions to move beyond conventional academic silos.

A key proposal discussed at the meeting was the formation of industry-led curriculum committees that would help redesign courses in line with new and emerging job roles. The Minister noted that such committees could ensure responsiveness to fast-changing technological landscapes, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and green hydrogen.

The council deliberated on wide-ranging reforms aimed at aligning teaching, assessment, academic programmes and research with critical and emerging technologies that are central to India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Among the measures discussed were the launch of specialised postgraduate and M.Tech programmes tailored to specific industry requirements and a comprehensive overhaul of doctoral education.

The proposed “360-degree PhD reforms” include industry-led and industry-funded doctoral programmes, product-based PhDs, and the allocation of PhD supervision to faculty members based on performance. These reforms, officials said, are intended to strengthen industry-academia linkages and enhance the real-world impact of research.

Innovation and entrepreneurship featured prominently in the discussions. The council underscored the need to build robust innovation ecosystems that enable students to transition from job seekers to job creators. It was decided that 13 NITs that currently do not have incubation centres should establish them immediately, while at least 10 NITs should initiate the setting up of research parks. In a bid to boost start-up visibility and investment, the council also proposed organising a pitching conclave in July 2026 for start-ups incubated at NITs, in collaboration with investors and industry stakeholders.