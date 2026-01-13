Industry-Led Curricula, PhD Reforms Key To National Goals: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pitched for industry-led curricula and industry-centric PhD programmes to align technical education with national priorities.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Calling for a decisive shift in India’s higher technical education ecosystem, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday stressed that curricula across premier technological institutions must be aligned with national priorities and emerging industry needs.
Chairing the 13th meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) at Bharat Mandapam, the Minister advocated industry-centric PhD programmes and the creation of industry-led curriculum committees to prepare students for 21st-century job roles.
The high-level meeting, held on January 13, 2026, brought together chairpersons and directors of National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), along with policymakers, academic leaders and industry representatives. The council meeting was preceded by the 3rd meeting of the Standing Committee of the IISERs.
Reviewing presentations on improving academic quality, governance efficiency, innovation and entrepreneurship, Pradhan underlined the need for institutions to evolve as hubs of applied education and future-ready workforce development. “Our curriculum must be aligned with national priorities. Our PhD programmes must be industry-centric,” he said, urging institutions to move beyond conventional academic silos.
A key proposal discussed at the meeting was the formation of industry-led curriculum committees that would help redesign courses in line with new and emerging job roles. The Minister noted that such committees could ensure responsiveness to fast-changing technological landscapes, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and green hydrogen.
The council deliberated on wide-ranging reforms aimed at aligning teaching, assessment, academic programmes and research with critical and emerging technologies that are central to India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Among the measures discussed were the launch of specialised postgraduate and M.Tech programmes tailored to specific industry requirements and a comprehensive overhaul of doctoral education.
The proposed “360-degree PhD reforms” include industry-led and industry-funded doctoral programmes, product-based PhDs, and the allocation of PhD supervision to faculty members based on performance. These reforms, officials said, are intended to strengthen industry-academia linkages and enhance the real-world impact of research.
Innovation and entrepreneurship featured prominently in the discussions. The council underscored the need to build robust innovation ecosystems that enable students to transition from job seekers to job creators. It was decided that 13 NITs that currently do not have incubation centres should establish them immediately, while at least 10 NITs should initiate the setting up of research parks. In a bid to boost start-up visibility and investment, the council also proposed organising a pitching conclave in July 2026 for start-ups incubated at NITs, in collaboration with investors and industry stakeholders.
Quality assurance and accreditation were highlighted as critical pillars of reform. All NITs and IISERs agreed to complete external peer reviews within a year and actively participate in the national accreditation framework under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Pradhan emphasised that premier technological institutions must come under a robust accreditation framework to ensure global competitiveness and accountability.
The meeting also focused on inclusivity and accessibility in higher education. Institutions committed to promoting learning in Bharatiya Bhashas and leveraging artificial intelligence for multilingual education, enabling students from diverse linguistic backgrounds to learn effectively.
Pradhan said that NITs and IIESTs are poised to play a transformative role as centres of applied education, research and innovation. “They will make crucial contributions towards driving national progress and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he added.
Several eminent dignitaries attended the meeting, including Members of Parliament Ghanshyam Tiwari and Shashank Mani, NAAC Chairman Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, former UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti Chairman Chamu Krishna Shastry, NITI Aayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh, Atal Innovation Mission CEO Deepak Bagla, senior secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Electronics and IT, Science and Technology, and heads of leading academic institutions.
